Congress revamps Haryana leadership, names Udai Bhan as Selja’s replacement

Udai Bhan, a former four-time legislator from Hodal, was Wednesday named as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) after party chief Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of incumbent Kumari Selja in an attempt to stamp the ongoing infighting in the unit.

Four working presidents, including Shruti Choudhry, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta, were also named.

The latest announcements came after a series of meetings between senior leaders from the state with those in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, Deepender Hooda met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s son and a non-Jat leader in Haryana’s central area, Kuldeep Bishnoi, had also been meeting the Congress senior leadership in New Delhi seeking a significant role in the party’s state unit. Bishnoi, an MLA from Adampur, had met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 24 as well as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday in New Delhi. After meeting Venugopal, Bishnoi had said, “The meeting went well. I am satisfied with the meeting. I have been asked not to disclose anything further”.

The party affairs in charge for Haryana Vivek Bansal had also met Venugopal on Monday. Talking to The Indian Express, Bansal said, “A few combinations were being discussed by the party high command. But the decision has not been taken. It will surely strengthen the party”.

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha and the state’s two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was scheduled to meet Bhan at his residence in Hodal. However, Hooda’s scheduled programme was cancelled as he was asked to reach the AICC office in New Delhi for a meeting. He will meet Bhan on Wednesday.

Sources in Congress said that primarily the party high command had offered Hooda to be made the HPCC president. But in that case, he was supposed to leave the post of the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP). The sources, however, disclosed that Hooda did not agree to this option as the majority of the Congress MLAs were backing him up as the CLP leader.

Another option that the party high command was considering was replacing Selja with another Congress leader and also appointing working presidents.

In March, Rahul Gandhi had chaired a meeting of Haryana Congress’ top leadership that was attended by Vivek Bansal, Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and other senior leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Choudhry, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Deepender Hooda among others.

In that meeting too, the infighting had come to the fore with Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Selja, and Bishnoi staking their claims to be given significant roles in the party’s state unit leadership. In that meeting too, Rahul had told everybody to remain united and fight the next elections whole-heartedly.