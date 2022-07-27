Haryana Congress protests arrest of party leaders, burns Modi’s effigies

As part of its nationwide protest against the arrest of Congress leaders in New Delhi, Haryana Congress workers burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

“Congress leaders wanted to meet the President on their demands in a democratic manner. But the manner in which the police (in Delhi) misbehaved with them and arrested them on the orders of the government is highly condemnable. Rahul Gandhi and the other MPs had assembled at Parliament and marched towards Vijay Chowk on their way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President’s attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government, but were stopped by the police,” Bhan said.

Talking about why Congress was protesting, Bhan said, “It is the responsibility of the opposition to raise issues of public interest, fight against the Tughlaqi diktats of the government and misuse of institutions. But the Modi government at the Centre wants to crush the opposition voice completely. That is why ED, CBI and other government institutions are being misused against Congress leaders. Against this, Satyagraha was organised by the Congress inside the party headquarters across the country on Tuesday. In this episode, Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in on behalf of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.”

He added, “Enforcement Directorate action is being taken against Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi due to political malice. Only aim of the government is to divert attention from the real issues. But Congress is determined to raise its voice on issues like rising unemployment, inflation and falling economy and rupee value. Congress will not break and will not bow down to Modi government.”