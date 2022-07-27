scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Haryana Congress protests arrest of party leaders, burns Modi’s effigies

The protesters led by Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Udai Bhan and comprising several incumbent and former Congress MLAs of Haryana accused the Union government of adopting a dictatorial attitude.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 27, 2022 11:52:47 am
Chandigarh and Haryana Youth Congress leaders protest the arrest of senior party leaders in New Delhi, at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh.)

As part of its nationwide protest against the arrest of Congress leaders in New Delhi, Haryana Congress workers burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

“Congress leaders wanted to meet the President on their demands in a democratic manner. But the manner in which the police (in Delhi) misbehaved with them and arrested them on the orders of the government is highly condemnable. Rahul Gandhi and the other MPs had assembled at Parliament and marched towards Vijay Chowk on their way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President’s attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government, but were stopped by the police,” Bhan said.

Talking about why Congress was protesting, Bhan said, “It is the responsibility of the opposition to raise issues of public interest, fight against the Tughlaqi diktats of the government and misuse of institutions. But the Modi government at the Centre wants to crush the opposition voice completely. That is why ED, CBI and other government institutions are being misused against Congress leaders. Against this, Satyagraha was organised by the Congress inside the party headquarters across the country on Tuesday. In this episode, Congress leaders and workers staged a sit-in on behalf of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.”

More from Chandigarh

He added, “Enforcement Directorate action is being taken against Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi due to political malice. Only aim of the government is to divert attention from the real issues. But Congress is determined to raise its voice on issues like rising unemployment, inflation and falling economy and rupee value. Congress will not break and will not bow down to Modi government.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
After Partha, Arpita, ED net on TMC MLA; ex-college principal who headed ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
Despite SC order

No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement