Haryana Congress to hold ‘Pardafash rally’ in Sonipat

The Congress’ Haryana unit on Tuesday said the party will organise a “Pardafash rally” in Sonipat on March 25 to expose the failures of the state government. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that corruption, crime, drug menace, unemployment, inflation and state debt was on the increase in the state. The BJP-JJP government has failed on all fronts, he claimed.

A big rally in Sonipat will be held on March 25, Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition, told reporters here.

Hooda also addressed a meeting of workers of five districts — Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal — in which party MLAs, former MLAs and senior leaders of the party were present. According to a party statement, the meeting was called to consult leaders and workers to allocate responsibilities for the party’s ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ outreach programme in Yamunanagar.