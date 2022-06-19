Haryana Congress leaders submit memo against ED’s action on Congress leaders, Agnipath scheme

A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the representative of Haryana Governor against Enforcement Directorate’s illegal action on Congress leaders and Agnipath scheme, here today.

After this, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The results of the Rajya Sabha elections and the upcoming programs of the party were discussed in the meeting. In this it was decided that on 20th the party would hold a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the next round of Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh would be held at Yamunanagar in August.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Enforcement Directorate is acting against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the behest of the government due to political vendetta and the Congress party stand strongly against this.

Speaking on the Agnipath scheme launched for army recruitment, Hooda said that it is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the youth. Contract recruitment is playing with the future of the youth and the security of the country. He said that the youth of Haryana would suffer the most due to Agneepath scheme because the joining the armed forces and serving the country is the dream of evert youth from Haryana. “We are proud of the fact that every 10th soldier of the country comes from Haryana,” he said.

Hooda said that before doing military reform, it is very important to consult with all the sections affected by it. “This raises concern for the security of the country because such a big change in army recruitment has been done without any pilot project and examining its results. Such schemes are work well in countries with low population like Israel, where there is no unemployment or youth do not want to enlist in the army. But the situation in India is completely different and this why this plan will not work here,” he said.

Apart from this, he described the Skill Employment Corporation in Haryana as the Exploitation Employment Corporation of the youth. He said that this government is driven by event management and has pushed the state into one crisis after another.

State Congress President Udai Bhan took on the government by saying that the government talked about one rank, one pension, is implementing the policy of no rank, no pension today. “In a country that has raised slogans of Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan, this government has neither spared the farmer nor the jawan. From agriculture laws and demonetisation, to Agneepath scheme every time BJP has taken decisions without taking public into confidence. This is why they have to face failure again and again,” he said and called on the youth to exercise restrain and the Congress will fight for their rights.

Speaking on the ED proceedings in the National Herald case, Udai Bhan termed it unnecessary and inhuman. “No case of money laundering is made out in the National Herald case. This kind of action is being taken in a systematic manner just to defame the Congress leaders, but Congress will fight it firmly and will fight from the streets to the Parliament,” he said.