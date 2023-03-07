Haryana Congress seeks Gov intervention on e-tendering, rising crime, corruption

Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan, have submitted a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya against the government’s e-tendering policy, and increasing corruption, unemployment and crime in the state.

The Congress delegation accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of showing “increasing tendency of violence and brutality against the public”.

The memorandum notes with concern that “the government mercilessly lathi-charged, first the employees, and then the panch-sarpanchs within a few days later”.

The Congress MLAs apprised the governor that at the time when police used force against them, employees were protesting peacefully demanding Old Pension Scheme, while panchayat representatives were protesting against e-tendering policy.

“The demands and demonstrations of both the sections were completely justified and constitutional. But the government adopted an autocratic attitude to crush their constitutional rights. If the public have to face lathi and bullets for raising their grievances and problems, then the government does not have the right to be called democratic,” the memorandum noted.

Through the memorandum, the Congress MLAs urged the governor that the government should adhere to the demands raised by employees and panchayat representatives. The government should also immediately withdraw the criminal cases registered against the employees and panchayat representatives, the legislators said.