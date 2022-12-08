scorecardresearch
Haryana Congress gears up for Bharat Jodo Yatra

"Congress is the only party which can work in the interest of the country and the state," said Shaktisinh Gohil, the in-charge of Haryana Congress.

New Haryana congress Incharge, Shakti Singh Gohil along with Deependra Hooda and Bhupinder Singh Hooda during a worker meeting at Haryana Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana Congress has geared up for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra—which will enter the state on December 21– as an important meeting of party leaders was held in Chandigarh to prepare for the yatra on Wednesday.

Newly appointed Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party president Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, all working state Congress presidents, party MLAs and senior leaders were present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Gohil gave a message of solidarity to the party leaders as he urged all leaders to express their opinions on appropriate party forums. “Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Congress is the only party which can work in the interest of the country and the state. The historic work done by the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government in Haryana is still cited as an example across the country,” he said and praised party MP Deepender Hooda as a leader who strongly raises the voice of farmers, jawans and every section in the Parliament.

Gohil called upon all the leaders and workers present in the meeting to make Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success. “Rahul Gandhi has set out on a journey with a positive message, to stop the divisive policies of BJP. He has started an effort to unite India. That is why the public is feeling an emotional connection with this yatra,” he added.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Rahul Gandhi’s yatra is getting tremendous support across the country. State Congress president Udai Bhan informed that he had formed 14 separate committees for the management of the yatra and coordinators of all 22 districts had been appointed.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 07:38:05 am
