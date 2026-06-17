After 12 years, Haryana Cong rebuilds grassroots network, appoints no women block chiefs

Haryana Congress block president Rao Narendra Singh appointments mark the party’s biggest organisational restructuring in over a decade as it prepares for future elections. (File)

In its first major organisational overhaul in nearly 12 years, the Haryana Congress on Wednesday appointed 103 block presidents across 19 districts, a move aimed at rebuilding the party’s grassroots structure ahead of future electoral battles in the state.

The appointments, announced by Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh, come at a crucial time, with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Haryana. However, the exercise has also drawn attention for another reason: not a single woman has been appointed as a block president.

The lists for Sirsa, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Hansi districts are yet to be announced.

The move is being seen as a significant organisational milestone for the Congress, which has effectively functioned without a fully established grassroots structure since 2014.