Haryana: Cong says will march to Raj Bhawan today if Gov denies appointment

The Haryana Congress on Wednesday decided to give financial support of Rs 2 lakh each to all the farmers of the state who have lost their lives in the ongoing farmers agitation on Delhi’s borders. The decision was taken in the Congress Legislative Party meeting chaired by CLP leader and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Congress also announced its full support to the ongoing agitation of farmers and said that all the Congress MLAs of Haryana will be holding a protest march from Haryana MLAs hostel in Chandigarh to Haryana Raj Bhawan on Thursday if the Governor does not give them appointment till 11 am.

“We have decided that I shall be moving a no-confidence motion on Day 1 of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s upcoming Budget session. It will expose the real faces of all the legislators of Haryana who are occupying chairs only due to the farmers who are continuously struggling for over two months to get their legitimate demands accepted,” Hooda said.

He added, “While farmers have been struggling and raising their demands, the government snapped Internet services, water, electricity supply was disconnected. We demand that the government should restore all such services at the earliest”.

Talking about the no-confidence motion, Hooda said, “We have decided that we will move a no-confidence motion because this government has lost its faith in its MLAs, its allies and even people across Haryana. Everybody can read the statements being given by BJP’s alliance partner (JJP) these days. The manner in which ministers had to change their venues of national flag hoisting on Republic Day, it shows that this government has lost faith of people and legislators. That is why we shall be moving a no-confidence motion”.

“We will also move a resolution against the three anti-farmer, anti-people, anti-labourer and anti-consumer legislations seeking to nullify all these three laws. We will also move a resolution to amend the APMC Act so that if anybody makes purchase from the farmers below MSP, it should be punishable under the law”, Hooda said.

He added, “Discussion was also held on the manner in which Vidhan Sabha Speaker opened office on a Saturday and disqualified membership of our legislator Pradeep Chaudhary. The Speaker should have issued him a notice, sought his reply and given him due opportunity to explain his side.”

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday had disqualified Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary and declared his Kalka Assembly seat vacant. The decision was taken after a HP court sentenced Chaudhary and 14 others to three years in jail for rioting, assault, use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty in a 10-year-old case.

“We have sought appointment from Governor and if we do not get an appointment by 11 am, we will start walking towards Haryana Raj Bhawan. This is the fourth time, we have sought an appointment from the Governor. If he does not meet us, we will sit outside Raj Bhawan,” Hooda added.