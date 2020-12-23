Haryana completes groundwork for Covid vaccine rollout

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora.

The Haryana government has completed the groundwork for Covid-19 vaccine rollout and is now registering healthcare workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase, a senior official Tuesday said.

As of now, the data of more than 1.9 lakh healthcare workers from both government and private sectors has been uploaded on CoWIN portal, a digital platform set up by the Centre for real-time monitoring of Covid vaccine delivery.

Sharing details, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said the department has “already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for the process of administering the vaccine”.

“Moreover, to ensure the vaccine reaches every district, the health department has 22 vaccine vans (insulated) for transporting vaccines across the state,” he said in a statement.

Arora said the Haryana government has meticulously prepared the vaccine roll-out plan. “The health department is preparing for introduction of Covid-19 vaccine and will expeditiously roll it out when available,” he said, adding the platform of the existing universal immunization programme of the state with enhanced capacity is being used for rolling out the vaccine.

He said the vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from healthcare workers. The vaccination will be done at fixed session sites. The mapping of session sites are in progress.

On the availability of cold storages, the senior official said the state has sufficient space to meet out additional requirement.

The additional chief secretary said prior experience of managing huge campaigns like Measles-Rubella (MR) has been an asset and helped the health department in formulating practical plans. Besides this, all districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and a majority of them have already created extra space for the same, he added.

Revealing details of the infrastructure for storage, transportation and maintenance of vaccine and logistics supply chain, Arora said, “One state vaccine store in Kurukshetra, four regional vaccine stores in Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rohtak, 22 district vaccine stores and 659 cold chain points have been identified for the purpose.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.