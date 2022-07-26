Haryana Information Commissioner to go on 8-day long “maun-vrat yatra”

July 26, 2022 8:14:07 pm
Haryana State Information Commissioner Jai Singh Bishnoi on Tuesday went on a day-long “maun-vrat yatra” in a few villages of Hisar district to spread awareness for environment protection. Officials close to Bishoi said that he has plans to undertake a similar yatra for eight days, starting August 1.
On Tuesday, Bishnoi (56) reached the Shiv temple of village Siswal (Hisar) on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri and took part in a plantation drive of Belgiri (bael) plants there. According to villagers, a large number of people flock Siswal’s 300-year-old Shiv temple every year. The Bishnoi community is known for their love and sacrifice for the environment and wildlife.
Sources close to the information commissioner said, during his eight day long “maun-vrat yatra” scheduled from August 1, Bishnoi will undertake a foot march, while observing complete silence, through several villages. He will plant belgiri, which is known for its medicinal and nutritional values, in 101 “shivalayas” (religious places) situated in the villages which fall under 60 km radius of Siswal village.
