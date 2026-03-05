Haryana higher education crisis: 95 govt colleges without principals, over 2,800 teaching posts vacant

More than half of the 185 government colleges in Haryana are currently operating without permanent principals. Also, over one-fourth of assistant professor positions remain unfilled, relying heavily on temporary extensions to keep classrooms functioning.

The state government disclosed these figures during the Question Hour of the ongoing Haryana Assembly Budget Session Thursday in response to queries raised by INLD MLA Arjun Chautala.

The government announced that there are 185 government colleges in Haryana, with 177 sanctioned principal positions. Currently, 82 of these positions are filled, leaving 95 vacant. Additionally, the government noted that approval for principal positions at eight of the 185 new colleges is still pending.