Haryana higher education crisis: 95 govt colleges without principals, over 2,800 teaching posts vacant

More than half of the 185 government colleges in Haryana are currently operating without permanent principals. Also, over one-fourth of assistant professor positions remain unfilled, relying heavily on temporary extensions to keep classrooms functioning.
The state government disclosed these figures during the Question Hour of the ongoing Haryana Assembly Budget Session Thursday in response to queries raised by INLD MLA Arjun Chautala.
The government announced that there are 185 government colleges in Haryana, with 177 sanctioned principal positions. Currently, 82 of these positions are filled, leaving 95 vacant. Additionally, the government noted that approval for principal positions at eight of the 185 new colleges is still pending.
There are 8,137 sanctioned assistant professor posts, of which 3,303 are filled. Additionally, 1,971 posts are held by extension lecturers and 44 by guest lecturers, leaving 2,819 posts vacant.
Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government is managing these vacancies by assigning “additional charges” to the principals of nearby colleges or the senior-most faculty members. He noted that 31 vacancies were filled through promotion in 2025-26, with 19 more under consideration.
The government is also finalising amendments to the service rules to allow the remaining 45 posts to be filled through direct recruitment. Further, the recruitment process for 424 posts of assistant professors (Group B) is going on, he said.
In case of Group B vacancies (assistant professors), the government has engaged 1,971 extension lecturers and 44 guest lecturers to meet the teaching requirements. In case of Group C and Group D vacancies, they are managed by engaging suitable manpower through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited,” said the minister.
