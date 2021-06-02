Haryana collects Rs 861.09 crore revenue from deed registration amid second wave

Between April 1 and May 31, Haryana collected a total revenue of Rs 861.09 crore from 74,299 deed registrations across 22 districts of the state. Stamp duty worth Rs 803.12 crore and registration fee of Rs 57.97 crore were collected.

Haryana’s Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue & Disaster Management) Sanjeev Kaushal said, “This revenue has been collected during the Covid-19 crisis by deputy commissioners and tehsildars of all districts, while being on Covid duty continuously, which is commendable in these times.”

“During this period, total stamp duty of Rs 20.66 crore and registration fee of Rs 1.83 crore were collected from 3,288 deed registrations in Ambala. In Bhiwani, a total of 2,240 deed registrations resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 4.99 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 0.63 crore. A total of 1,370 deed registrations in Charkhi Dadri resulted in the receipt of a total stamp duty of Rs 4.35 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 0.57 crore. Similarly, in Faridabad, a total of 3,886 deed registrations resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 74.58 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 5.24 crore. In Fatehabad, a total of 2,917 deed registrations resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 11.08 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.22 crore. Stamp duty amounting to Rs 349.48 crore and registration fee of Rs 17.31 crore has been received from 8,789 deed registrations in Gurgaon. A total of 5,725 deed registrations in Hisar resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 30 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 3.07 crore. A total of 2,788 deed registrations in Jhajjar resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 21.19 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.91 crore,” Kaushal said.

He added, “A total of 3,879 deed registrations in Jind resulted in the receipt of a total stamp duty of Rs 14.51 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.6 crore. Meanwhile, 4,539 deed registrations in Kaithal resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 19.36 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 2.17 crore. A total of 4,746 deed registrations in Karnal resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 48.01 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 3.95 crore. A total of 3,384 deed registrations in Kurukshetra resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 19.68 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.9 crore. He said that from 1,847 deed registrations in Mahendragarh, a total stamp duty of Rs 5.36 crore and registration fee of Rs 0.65 crore was collected. A total of 1,381 deed registrations in Nuh resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 6.62 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 0.69 crore. At least 2,821 deed registrations in Palwal resulted in the receipt of stamp duty of Rs 15.51 crore and registration fee of Rs 1.34 crore. Total stamp duty of Rs 30.06 crore and registration fee of Rs 2.01 crore was received from 2,012 deed registration in Panchkula. A total of 2,925 deed registrations in Panipat resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 28.49 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 2.34 crore. A total of 2,524 deed registrations in Rewari resulted in the receipt of stamp duty of Rs 13.67 crore and registration fee of Rs 1.47 crore. A total of 2,498 deed registrations in Rohtak resulted in a total stamp duty of Rs 18.94 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.62 crore. A total of 4,081 deed registrations in Sirsa resulted in the receipt of a total stamp duty of Rs 16.86 crore and a total registration fee of Rs 1.96 crore. Similarly, in Sonipat, a total of 3,886 deed registrations resulted in total stamp duty of Rs 33.63 crore and registration fee of Rs 2.88 crore and in Yamunanagar, total stamp duty of Rs 15.86 crore and total registration fee of Rs 1.61 crore was collected from 2,773 deed registrations.”