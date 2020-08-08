Haryana collects data on unemployed youths, seeks their job preference

Employment Minister Dushyant Chautala said instructions have been given to senior officials of the department to gather data of unemployed youths searching for employment from all across the state, based on their qualifications and choice of job. Employment Minister Dushyant Chautala said instructions have been given to senior officials of the department to gather data of unemployed youths searching for employment from all across the state, based on their qualifications and choice of job.

The Haryana government has launched a new initiative to compile a job preference-wise database of the unemployed youths in the state. The state employment department is making phone calls to the unemployed youths who have registered with the state’s employment portal and asking them about their preference of job — both in government as well as private sector.

Employment Minister Dushyant Chautala said instructions have been given to senior officials of the department to gather data of unemployed youths searching for employment from all across the state, based on their qualifications and choice of job. The work on this scheme is underway at a call centre located in Rozgar Bhawan, Panchkula. So far, 30,000 out of 1 lakh unemployed youths who were contacted by the department have specified their job preference. “The employment department is working in the direction of providing jobs to unemployed youth according to their choice in both private as well government sector. The department will keep up-to-date information regarding vacancies in Central government, other states, Army, Railways, as well as in private sector and will act as a bridge between the recruiting departments/ companies and the eligible youths,” Dushyant said.

“The state government shall also shape the talented youths by providing them online coaching with the help of corporate social responsibility according to their merit and field of interest. We have set a target to provide employment to 50,000 youths in private sector in the next six months,” Dushyant added.

The employment minister chaired a review meeting in this regard with the employment department’s officials. “Many times some youngsters are not able to qualify competitive examinations by a margin of one or two marks, but such youngsters are also talented. The state government will provide adequate coaching to such youngsters of our state to turn their passion into success,” Dushyant said.

Talking about the state’s employment portal and call centre that was launched on July 15, Dushyant said, “Data of about 13 lakh unemployed youth of the state has been collected on this portal. The youth registered on the portal were contacted through the call centre and asked about their opinion regarding department, salary, location etc. for their jobs. Through Bandhu Solution of Services Private Limited, about 1,000 youths were provided employment in the field of construction in Gurgaon recently.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.