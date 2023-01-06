Haryana reels under cold waves but weather beneficial for crops, say experts

For the past few days, Haryana has been reeling under a cold wave but agriculture experts have said that the weather is largely beneficial for crops.

Director general of Haryana Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute Hardeep Singh said the current weather is beneficial for the crop of wheat. Singh, a former IAS officer, added: “In this weather, there is less requirement of irrigation for the wheat crop. However, if the cloudy weather persists for longer, it may create problems for the mustard crop.”

Farmer leader from Bhiwani, Dayanand Poonia said: “As of now the weather is okay for the growth of all crops like wheat, mustard and gram. Such weather is more beneficial for crops if it takes place after rains.”

Professor M L Khichar, head of the Agriculture Meteorological Department at Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), said the day temperature as well as night-time temperature is below normal during these days. According to Khichar, for the past three to four days, the night-time temperature in Haryana is between 3.5 to 4.7 degrees Celsius while it is between 10.2 to 14 degrees Celsius during the day.

Explaining the reasons for the cold waves, Prof Khichar said: “Movement of winds from north to west amid low temperature is leading to cold winds and increased severe cold days. This situation further leads to dense fog. In the coming days, there is a possibility of movement of western disturbances (storms that normally bring winter rainfall). It will lead to snow falling on hilly areas of the northern region of the country while there will be partly cloudy weather conditions in Haryana. As of now, there is no possibility of rainfall in the coming days.”

“Cold waves create problems for animals which become a cause of concern for farmers. Dense fog also causes road accidents,” Dayanand Poonia, the district vice-president of All India Kisan Sabha, explained.