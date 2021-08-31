Haryana CM’s visit: Sector 27 turned into a fortress, residents face inconvenience

HUNDREDS OF residents of Sector 27 faced huge inconvenience as they were not allowed to enter or exit from the area due to the heavy deployment of police force for preventing the farmer protest ahead Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the Press Club on Monday.

Sector 27 was sealed from all the sides and huge barricades were installed along with the heavy police force. Entry was only allowed from the side of Sector 27/28 light point and Sector 27/30 dividing road.

People engaged in heated arguments with police officers, who were not allowing them to cross the barricades without showing identity proofs.

Area councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who tried to intervene on seeing senior citizens being stopped, was also stopped when he tried to enter.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrived at the Press Club around 11am and left around 2.45 pm. The sector was sealed throughout this period.

“Some of the residents even pleaded saying they have to go outside the sector for purchasing medicines and grocery items. People were anguished as they were not able to go outside to visit prominent shrines on the occasion of Janmasthami,” said Devinder Singh Babla.

In a letter to Adviser Dharampal, Babla urged him to instruct the police department to not cause any harassment to the general public due to the security arrangements in the view of farmers’ protest.

The area was sealed for more than six hours. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed since the morning hours. Police personnel from the entire East police sub division were deputed in the security arrangements. SP (city) Ketan Bansal, DSP Gurmukh Singh, SHO 19 Malkit Singh, SHO 26 Jasbir Singh, SHO Mani Majra Neera Sarna, SHO 31 Narinder Patial along with police personnel were deputed on the security duty.

Different unions in the support of farmer agitation and in the protest of Saturday lathicharge on farmers in Karnal had decided to show black flags and hold protest against Khattar’s visit. A few of women activists were rounded up near the Sector 29/30 dividing road, Sector 19/20 dividing road and later released.

Meanwhile, protesters were carrying black flags along with posters of a Sikh separatist leader.

A police officer said that no untoward incident was reported.