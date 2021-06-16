Haryana CM security breach: Nine cops ‘responsible for lapses’, face action

More than three months after a group of Punjab MLAs allegedly “misbehaved and gheraoed” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha complex, the Haryana Assembly Secretariat Tuesday said that nine police officials have been held responsible for lapses in the security of the Chief Minister that day.

In a statement, the Secretariat said that the DGP Manoj Yadava has submitted a report in this regard in which he has stated that disciplinary action will be initiated against the officials concerned.

The Secretariat had earlier alleged that “misbehaviour with Haryana CM was part of a pre-planned conspiracy for which the Punjab MLAs stayed in Vidhan Sabha complex for three hours to wait for the CM”.

Meanwhile, according to the Secretariat, Vidhan Speaker Gian Chand Gupta is not fully satisfied with the report and he has sought a detailed report from the DGP in this regard.

The Secretariat says the police department has sought a detailed reply from IPS officer Pankaj Nain too in this regard stating he was incharge for the arrangements in parking area on March 10 when the incident had taken place.