Haryana CM Saini’s day-long outreach blends tribute, development and policy push

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday undertook a day-long schedule, participating in religious, cultural and developmental programmes across Punjab and Haryana, while making a series of significant policy announcements aimed at social reform, farmer welfare, cultural revival and industrial growth.

The CM attended a grand commemorative programme at Sri Bhaini Sahib in Samrala, Ludhiana district of Punjab, organised on the birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh Ji Maharaj, the revered saint and social reformer. Paying tributes, he said that the selfless sacrifices of the Namdhari Sikhs are etched forever in the nation’s collective memory. Describing Satguru Ram Singh Ji as a visionary who linked spirituality with social reform and national service, the CM said his teachings continue to inspire a development model rooted in moral values, humanity and national interest.

Responding to a demand raised by the organising committee, Saini announced that the Haryana government would take steps, after due consultation, to establish a chair in the name of Satguru Ram Singh Ji Maharaj. He also paid homage to Namdhari Sikhs who sacrificed their lives during the Kuka Movement, calling it a pioneering chapter of India’s freedom struggle that promoted non-cooperation, swadeshi and self-reliance long before these ideas became part of the mainstream national movement.

Later in the day, while interacting with the media, the CM criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and misled the people over the past four years. Highlighting welfare initiatives implemented in Haryana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited schemes such as the Old Age Samman Allowance and Ayushman Bharat, and urged the people of Punjab to choose a government that delivers on the ground.

Earlier in Kurukshetra, Saini attended Basant Panchami celebrations at the International Jat Dharamshala and paid floral tributes to Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. On the occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the International Jat Dharamshala. Emphasising farmer empowerment, he said that protecting agricultural land, ensuring fair prices and safeguarding farmers’ dignity remain core priorities of the double-engine government.

The CM also attended the closing ceremony of Saraswati Mahotsav 2026 at Pehowa, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 26 projects worth Rs 63.86 crore related to the revival of the Saraswati river. He said the river symbolises India’s civilisational unity and added that the government is working with leading scientific institutions to restore its historic identity and develop Saraswati Teerths along a national pilgrimage circuit.

Earlier in the day, Saini announced plans to develop Smart Agriculture and Smart Industrial Zones in Haryana, offering modern infrastructure and special incentives to farmers and industrialists. He said these initiatives reflect the government’s vision of integrating tradition with technology to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.