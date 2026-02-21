‘Don’t stop others, focus on your work’: Haryana CM Saini slams Punjab Govt for ‘obstructing’ his visits to state

Haryana’s BJP Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Saturday alleged that the Punjab AAP government is attempting to create situations to obstruct his programmes in the state, claiming that those in power are trying to “hide their shortcomings” by preventing leaders from visiting Punjab.

“Today, when someone visits Punjab, they try to create a situation that the person shouldn’t come. The government is trying to hide its shortcomings and is doing the work of stopping others from coming to Punjab,” Saini said.

He added,” if the Punjab government indulged in corruption or poor governance, “the whole Punjab will be against you. Tussi rokan da kamm na karo… tussi bas kamm karo (don’t try to stop anyone but focus on your own work).”

Saini made the remarks at the BJP’s Punjab state headquarters in Chandigarh while inducting members of the Hindustan Students Association (HSA), a student organisation of Panjab University Chandigarh, into the BJP.

The Haryana CM’s comments came amid recent protests by AAP legislators during his visits to Punjab. On February 12, Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj alleged that Saini approached her to join the BJP—a claim he denied, saying he did not even know her name. On February 14, Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Birring staged a protest outside Desh Bhagat University in Fatehgarh Sahib, where Saini was the chief guest at the institution’s convocation.

Birring said his protest was linked to the India–US trade deal but also questioned why Haryana’s CM was invited instead of a representative from Punjab. He alleged that when Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria could not attend the convocation, the Governor’s office advised the university to coordinate with the Haryana CM’s office rather than with the Punjab CM’s office.

a frequent visitor to Punjab

Saini, who has a series of engagements in Punjab—including programmes in Amritsar on Saturday afternoon and in Ludhiana on Sunday—said he had multiple visits lined up across three days. “I had many programmes in Punjab—on Friday, on Saturday, and even there are programs on Sunday,” he said.

Saini is a frequent visitor to Punjab now; he is initiating people to join the BJP and even attending public meetings and rallies.

At the BJP office, HSA president Naseeb Sharma, along with members Pramod Gujjar, Ajay Gujjar, Kuldeep Chaudhary, Parth Sharma and others, formally joined the party in Saini’s presence. “We are thankful to the Haryana CM, who came to the BJP Punjab office on our small invitation and made us join the party,” Naseeb said.

The members outrightly said they were inspired by Saini’s working style, which led them to join the BJP.

Comparing the trajectories of Punjab and Haryana since their bifurcation in 1966, Saini said Haryana had progressed significantly, particularly in sports. He claimed that Punjab, under successive AAP and Congress governments, had seen corruption and drug mafia networks increase, alleging that the state government was not concerned about the future of its youth. He added that only the BJP could ensure Punjab’s progress.

“When a BJP government is formed in 2027, gangsterism in Punjab will come to an end. AAP has only given promotion to gangsterism,” he said.

Saini also listed achievements of his government, including job opportunities for youth, assistance in applying for foreign jobs through legal routes instead of the “dunki” path, and cash awards of Rs 6 crore for Olympic medal winners.

Punjab BJP media head Vineet Joshi said Saini’s turban, “soft-spoken language, simplicity and smile” have been well received by the people of Punjab. Senior party leaders, including Dr Subash Sharma, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Parminder Singh Brar and Charanjit Singh Brar, were present on the occasion.