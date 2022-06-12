Haryana CM residence to be known as Sant Kabir Kutir: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday announced that his official residence in Chandigarh will henceforth be known as Sant Kabir Kutir. Khattar made the announcement, among several others, while attending the state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations in Rohtak. The chief minister also said the provision of “cadre-wise reservation” during promotions will be introduced for state government employees.

Khattar said the education department would set up libraries even if a single room was available in educational institutions and dharamshalas run by disadvantaged communities. He also announced a 75 per cent subsidy for installing 5 KW solar plants in dharamshalas belonging to scheduled castes and backward classes.

The Haryana chief minister declared that free railway tickets will be provided to those travelling to Banaras, the birthplace of Sant Kabir. He further said that an institution in the state will soon be named after Sant Kabir.

“Sant Kabir Das ji was a strong supporter of religious unity. He gave the message of love to mankind. His followers are promoting his ideals even today. His teachings are the heritage of society,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said his government was committed to the principle of ‘antyodaya’ as preached by Sant Kabir. Khattar added that ‘Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana’ has been instituted by the state government to organise state-level programmes on the birth anniversaries of saints and other famous personalities.

“The government has organized state-level celebrations on the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, and the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, known as Parakram Diwas, and that of Sant Kabir Das ji have also been given accorded due respect,” Khattar remarked.

The chief minister said they have taken up the pledge of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ on the lines of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In total, 570 Antyodaya Mela Days were organized in 156 places. Under this, jobs have been provided to more than 48,000 people and loans have been given to 4,037. Now the third phase of these melas is going to start,” the Haryana chief minister said.

Listing the steps taken by the state government to promote education, Khattar said that scholarships have been provided to students belonging to the scheduled caste category. “At the same time, free books, uniforms and stationery are being given by the government to students till Class XII. Moreover, girls from economically weaker sections don’t have to pay college and university fees in the state,” the chief minister said.