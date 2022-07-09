Haryana CM raises key issues, including SYL canal at North Zone Council meeting

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday raised several important issues of the state, that includes SYL canal, appointment of members in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University and a new additional building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh at the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council which is being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaipur. The Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Internal security, road, transport, industries, water, power and other issues of common interests are to be discussed at the meeting, which began Saturday amid tight security arrangements, official sources said.

In one of the decisions taken at the meeting, Amit Shah announced that Haryana would be given land in Chandigarh for setting up additional Vidhan Sabha building.

SYL canal issue – Khattar blames Punjab for not taking adequate action

The Haryana CM demanded the completion of the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is a long-pending and serious issue between the states of Haryana and Punjab. Due to the non-completion of the SYL Canal, surplus, un-channelled water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas goes to Pakistan, he pointed out. Haryana has been allotted a 3.50-million acre-feet share in the surplus water of Ravi-Beas, as per the 1976 order of the Central Government. Putting the ball on Punjab’s court, Khattar said the neighbouring state has failed to take further action following the meeting on August 18, 2020 held between Union Jal Shakti Minister and the chief ministers of both the states on the direction of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue.

“Through a letter dated May 6, 2022, I had requested the Union Minister of Jal Shakti to convene a second round of meeting of the CMs of both the states at the earliest to discuss this issue. I also wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting him to organise a meeting of the CMs of both the states. On earlier occasions I had written thrice to the former Punjab Chief Minister to convene this meeting, but there was no response from his side,” Khattar said. Now that a new government led by AAP has assumed power in Punjab, Khattar urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold the meeting at the earliest and apprise the Supreme Court about its findings, said the Chief Minister.

Less water from Bhakra main line canal

Haryana is getting 700-1000 cusecs of less water from Bhakra main line canal. “A committee consisting of chief engineers and officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board from the participating states has also found that Haryana has been given less amount of water at the BML contact point. This committee has now suggested appointing a third agency to lay the gauge/discharge curve with the latest discharge measurement techniques for the entire distribution system from the head to all the contact points in the participating states. In addition, state-of-the-art systems can be installed at various contact points so that the actual data from the gauges can be viewed by the states,” said Khattar, explaining the need to replace the old manual gauge with sophisticated technology. “The BBMB has requested the Central Water Commission to take up this work. The Commission should be directed to complete it in a time-bound manner within the next two months,” he said.

BBMB members from Haryana

The Haryana CM urged the council to retain the previous tradition of nominating Member (Irrigation) from Haryana in BBMB on similar lines of nominating member (Power) from Punjab. “If the processes which have been going on for the past 56 years are disturbed, it will affect the interests of Haryana, especially in the context of Sutlej- Beas river water-sharing. If the permanent members of the BBMB are from outside the participating states, they will not be able to understand the local issues,” he pointed out. Khattar also suggested the appointment of a third member (Personnel) in the Board which could be alternated from Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Plea to restore Haryana’s share in Panjab University

Demanding that the share of Haryana be restored in Panjab University, Khattar said, “The colleges of Haryana adjoining Chandigarh should also be affiliated with the university. Haryana’s share in Panjab University was granted under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. It was later abolished by the Union Home Ministry by issuing a notification on November 1, 1973. Earlier, the colleges of the erstwhile Ambala district of Haryana were affiliated to this university. The CM, therefore, requested the Home Minister to amend the rules so as to restore the share of Haryana in Panjab University”.

Land for separate Vidhan Sabha building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Haryana would be given land in Chandigarh for setting up additional Vidhan Sabha building. Expecting that the number of assembly constituencies in Haryana would go up to 126 and Lok Sabha constituencies up to 14 by 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Haryana had been demanding a separate Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh.

Haryana commited to speedy construction of NH-105

The Haryana CM said that the construction of NH-105 connecting Haryana with Himachal Pradesh would be completed in a time-bound manner. The length of the project is 31.71 km, out of which 13.30 km falls in Haryana. “We are fully cooperating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). For this project, 18.6399 hectares of private land has been acquired by the District Revenue Officer, Panchkula,” he said.

Chandigarh’s concern regarding ESZ incorrect : CM Khattar

Khattar, told the council meeting that around 72 per cent of the area to be included in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Sukhna Sanctuary in Haryana is already notified forest area under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. “About 9 per cent is in the defence sector, so it is related to national security, while the remaining 19% is in the private area, notified under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Conservation Act,” said Khattar while dismissing the concerns expressed by Chandigarh in respect of Haryana as incorrect. A proposal for the ESZ notification on the Haryana side is being prepared and would be soon sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said.

73% reduction in stubble-burning cases in Haryana

The CM highlighted the state’s efforts towards reducing stubble-burning cases which have been appreciated by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). “According to the ICAR report, there has been a 73% reduction in burning of crop residues since 2016. Till now 3,19,350 acres have been covered with decomposer technology. The target is to cover 5 lakh acres of land with decomposers during Kharif-2022,” Khattar said.