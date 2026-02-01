From the Corridors of Power: Haryana CM with a Punjabi heart, AAP tries hard not to be khaas, and Bibi Bhattal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini left many surprised when he spoke in fluent Punjabi during a crucial meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The meeting was held after the Supreme Court asked the two states to sit together and find a solution to the long-pending water sharing dispute. Sources privy to the discussions said Saini chose to speak entirely in Punjabi and did so with ease and confidence. His use of the language stood out in a meeting that was closely watched for both legal and political reasons.

What caught further attention was that Saini continued speaking in Punjabi even after the meeting, while addressing the media. This was seen as a deliberate and symbolic move, especially given the sensitive nature of the SYL issue and Punjab’s strong emotions around water sharing.

Saini has been increasingly using Punjabi at political functions in Punjab as well. The BJP, which he represents, is trying to expand its presence in the state, where it has traditionally had limited influence. By speaking in Punjabi, Saini sent a clear signal that the saffron party was attempting to build a more direct connection with the people of the state.

CM Mann on police bandobast and protocol

Amid sustained criticism that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is slipping into VIP culture, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sought to reassert his “aam aadmi” image at the 71st Lala Lajpat Rai Janam Diwas Khed Mela in Dhudike, sending out a pointed political message.

AAP has been under attack over Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged Sheesh Mahal controversy and growing questions around heavy security cover for its leaders in Punjab. Against this narrative, Mann chose to publicly distance himself from protocol-driven politics.

As he took the microphone at the sports event, Mann looked towards police personnel making elaborate security arrangements and, in a mocking tone, asked, “Who is asking you to do all this? They even think I will sit where they are making arrangements. This is what they call protocol in their language.”

His remarks drew cheers from the crowd and were widely interpreted as a swipe at VIP culture. Breaking from the script further, Mann, in the same breath, told the referee that he wanted to personally meet the players. The gesture is being read as his attempt to appear accessible and grounded, in contrast to the elite image the Opposition has been trying to pin on AAP.

Congress’s political harakiri: Now Bhattal pitches in

Story continues below this ad

The Congress in Punjab appears to be on a path of political harakiri, weakened by a series of reckless remarks from its own leaders. Instead of taking on the ruling government with focus and discipline, the party is busy explaining, denying, and firefighting self-inflicted damage.

First, it was Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s claim about the chief minister’s berth being sold for Rs 500 crore in Congress, a statement that stirred up a political storm in the state. Soon after, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Scheduled Castes were not getting their due. The party had to call a high-level meeting in Delhi to sort out the issue and give public explanations that the Congress was inclusive.

Lately, senior leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal has added fuel to the fire. In an interview with a YouTuber, she praised Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, a move that shocked Congress workers. More damaging was her claim that some officers once advised her to carry out bomb blasts to bring the government back to power when she was the chief minister of the state.

Internally, the Congress was left red-faced as many leaders privately dubbed the statement “disturbing and politically disastrous.” Her son, Rahul Sidhu, had to release a video saying the statements were distorted and that Bhattal was a dyed-in-the-wool Congress leader who wanted to take her last breath thinking about the party. Meanwhile, many in Congress have complained to the high command and sought action against her.

Shunning VIP tag, the AAP way

Story continues below this ad

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has relied largely on road travel and commercial flights during recent visits to Punjab, sidestepping a newly constructed VIP helipad in Mohali that was intended to facilitate high-profile arrivals.

The temporary helipad near Vikas Bhawan in Phase 8, reportedly linked to Kejriwal’s visits, has not been used even once since its construction because it lies within the flight path of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and requires lengthy IAF approvals for landings and take-offs.

This avoidance of helicopter travel comes as Kejriwal faces renewed political scrutiny over alleged VIP privileges in the region. Opposition parties, particularly the BJP, have reignited the ‘Sheesh Mahal 2.0’ controversy, accusing him of occupying a sprawling government bungalow in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, claims that AAP has dismissed.

Despite accusations regarding the use of government aircraft for party work in the past, current reports suggest that logistical and regulatory constraints around the Mohali helipad have effectively limited any helicopter use by Kejriwal during his state visits.

Story continues below this ad

His reliance on road transport and scheduled flights may also be a tactical choice amid sensitivity around VIP culture debates and the broader public narrative. Little wonder that AAP leader Manish Sisodia was also filmed buying fruits from a roadside seller.