Haryana CM announces pay parity welfare package for jail warders, reforms for prison staff

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday announced a comprehensive package of financial incentives and career progression, financial incentives, and welfare measures for jail warders and head warders to improve working conditions and address service-related anomalies.

“Under the new policy, jail warders will now be eligible for promotion to the post of Head Warder after completing 18 years of service. Jail warders and head warders will be entitled to allowances at par with police constables. Effective from the next financial year, the monthly ration allowance has been increased two-and-a-half times to Rs 1,500. The conveyance allowance has been raised from Rs 50 to Rs 720, while the uniform allowance has been enhanced to Rs 7,500,” a statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

Saini made the announcements while addressing the first convocation parade ceremony of 116 newly trained officers and warders at the Jail Training Academy in Karnal.

The CM said that officers and employees who receive the Correctional Service Medal will be granted a one-year extension in service. He said these reforms would improve the motivation and efficiency of prison personnel across the state.

Congratulating the newly inducted Assistant Superintendents and Warders, Saini noted that the batch includes one woman Assistant Superintendent and eight women warders, which he described as a commendable step towards women’s empowerment.

Describing the prison system as a vital pillar of a democratic society, the chief minister said jails are not just places of punishment “but laboratories of reform, rehabilitation and human transformation”.

He said the government has taken several steps to modernise prisons, including digitisation of inmate records and the implementation of e-jail systems. To promote rehabilitation, skill development courses are being run for inmates and petrol pumps have been set up in eight prisons to provide employment opportunities.

Saini added that a high-security prison for hardened criminals is in the final stage of construction at Rohtak.

Appealing to newly recruited personnel, he urged them to uphold integrity, discipline and compassion, stressing that continuous learning and ethical conduct define an outstanding prison officer.

Jails Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said prison officers must balance firmness with sensitivity to ensured inmates emerge as better citizens.

Director General of Prisons Alok Mittal said the training at the new academy is an important step towards the modernisation and professional efficiency of the department.