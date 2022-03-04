Haryana: CM orders survey to assess crop damage due to hailstorm

Haryana government will pay compensation to farmers who fail to sow their crop due to waterlogging in their fields, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala told the House during the ongoing budget session. CM Manohar Lal Khattar also announced that the work of special girdawari for the Rabi (2021-22) crop damaged due to a recent hailstorm in some districts of the state has started from March 1.

Dushyant, who also holds revenue and disaster management departments, said: “Directions have been given to initiate the payment of compensation for the loss of the last Kharif crop by March 5, 2022….Due to heavy rains, water logging and insect attacks, there was damage to the crops of cotton, moong, paddy, bajra and sugarcane of Kharif for which special girdawari was done by the state government. According to the report given by the Deputy Commissioners of 12 districts, 9,14,139 farmers were found affected for which a compensation amount of Rs 561 crore has been been released, and payment to 24,320 farmers already initiated through direct benefit transfer.”

The 12 districts mentioned by the deputy CM included Karnal, Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar. In response to another question about the villages falling under the Meham Assembly constituency, he said that reports have been sent by the Deputy Commissioner about the damage to crops of 14,180 farmers. “Clear directions have been given by the state government to ensure transparency in girdawari for damages caused by heavy rains, water logging and insect attacks,” he added.

Responding to a question raised by Independent MLA (Meham) Balraj Kundu during the Question Hour, Khattar apprised the House that the work of general girdawari of Rabi crops in the state was done till February 28. “The crop damage caused due to hailstrom across the state was reported on February 25-26, therefore special girdawari for this will be done in March. As soon as the special girdawari is completed, the compensation will be transferred directly into the accounts of the farmers.”

‘Over 8k primary schools in state’

Education Minister Kanwar Pal apprised the House that “as per the geographical spread of the state, presently 8,656 primary level and 2,421 government independent schools are being run at the secondary level”.

He added: “Under Rule 134-A of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, there is a provision to provide opportunities to the meritorious children belonging to BPL/EWS category to study in private schools. In view of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009, the 134-A rule passed by the Haryana Education Rules, 2003 of the state government is being reconsidered. A total of 1,22,636 children were enrolled in private schools from Class II to XII under Rule 134-A from the year 2015-16 to the year 2021-22.”

200 Rozgar Melas every year

Haryana government will organise 200 Rojgar melas (employment fests) every year. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Anoop Dhanak, announced this while replying to a question raised during the Question Hour.

“State government has set a target of organising 200 Rozgar Melas every year to increase employment opportunities in the state. A new employment portal has been launched in the state to connect the youth of Haryana with employment in the private sector. In order to meet the various requirements of demand of manpower in private sector, the details of the Haryana youth have been compiled on the employment portal. Private sector employers and job aggregators have been clubbed on the employment portal. A 35-seat call center has been set up by the department to promote the details of the applicants on the employment portal and to connect these applicants with employment opportunities in the private sector,” Dhanak said.