Haryana: CM orders statewide lockdown

As Punjab imposed a curfew across the state Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a statewide lockdown that will begin from 6 am Tuesday morning. On Sunday, Haryana had enforced a lockdown in seven districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula.

“The lockdown in remaining 15 districts shall also be enforced from Tuesday morning, till March 31,” Khattar said while addressing mediapersons through a digital press conference this evening.

Making the announcement, Khattar said, “We need to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst….although the lockdown is to remain in force till March 31, but it is not certain for how many more days it may have to be extended. The lockdown shall remain in force till the day it is required.”

The Chief Minister also announced that, “beginning tomorrow morning, all state borders will be shut. All inter-state bus services and other public transport, including taxis, auto rickshaws etc will also remain suspended across the state till further orders”.

For those not following the government’s instructions, Khattar said, “anybody violating the government’s instructions will be dealt with sternly. Legal action under Section 188 IPC shall be taken against the violators”.

While addressing media persons, online, Khattar also revealed government’s preparedness to deal with the corona virus infected patients and those who are suspected to be infected with corona virus.

“Till this time, there are 14 positive cases of coronavirus in Haryana. While 132 samples have been found negative, reports in several other samples are yet awaited. I am hopeful that we will soon take a u-turn and the numbers of positive cases will begin to come down. Still, we have prepared 327 isolation wards in which 2472 patients can be accommodated. Also, there are 1494 rooms/dormitories in which 6013 persons can be accommodated for quarantine purposes. Orders for 140 more ventilators have been placed and soon shall be available at state government’s disposal.

Till date, there are 260 foreigners/those who have returned from foreign countries and they have been put under isolation in Gurgaon in the facilities earmarked by the state government. They are staying there. We have also started putting up a stamp on the back of hands of the people who are quarantined along with the beginning and end date of their quarantine period,” Khattar added.

For the lockdown period, the Haryana Chief Minister also announced a financial package for the people of state.

COVID Relief Fund

Haryana COVID Relief Fund will be set up for providing assistance to all those who are economically affected by the present situation. The fund will invite contributions from all those who are capable of supporting those economically affected.

Khattar announced the initial contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his personal savings towards the fund. All MLAs will also contribute one month’s salary toward relief. All India Services Officers shall be contributing 20 per cent of their salary to the fund as an initial contribution. Contributions are being made by all Government employees other than Group D employees who shall contribute 10 per cent of their salary. Further, voluntary contribution from any organisation or person from Haryana, India or abroad and CSR contribution from any industry or business is also invited by the government.

“The contribution can be made in the SBI Account No 39234755902 with IFSC Code SBIN 0013180. The SBI branch is located at SCO-14, Sector-10, Panchkula. Contribution made to this Fund would be exempted from Income Tax,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. “Voluntary contribution from any organisation or person from Haryana, India or abroad and CSR contribution from any industry or business is also invited,” Khattar said.

The CM assured that the fund shall be utilised only for supporting those who have been badly affected by this pandemic situation.

*All BPL families shall be provided their monthly rations for the month of April free of cost. This will include rice or wheat as per their entitlement, mustard oil and 1 kg sugar.

*All schoolchildren enrolled in government schools and all children in anganwadis will be provided dry rations for the period the schools and anganwadis are closed.

*Families registered under Mukhyamantri Parivar Samriddhi Yojana (MMPSY) are being provided Rs 4,000 per month with contributions to the different insurance and pension schemes. As on date around 12.38 lakh families have registered under MMPSY. The balance amount of Rs 2,000 per month per family will be released before March 31 to all the registered families whose verification has been completed. A further sum of Rs 6,000 shall be provided to such families in April.

*Those who have been registered with the Haryana Board of Construction Workers but have not registered under MMPSY will be provided a sum of Rs 4,500 per month on weekly basis starting March 30. The sum will be paid directly into their bank account.

*All BPL families who have not registered under MMPSY will be provided a sum of Rs 4,500 per month on weekly basis starting March 30. The sum will be paid into their bank accounts.

*Poor persons who were earning on daily basis such as mazdoors, street vendors etc. may register with the Deputy Commissioner of the district on a portal that will be established by March 27. All such persons who are found eligible and have a bank account will be directly provided an assistance of Rs 1,000 per week beginning March 30.

*All positive coronavirus patients, if requiring hospitalisation, will be given the benefit of free hospitalisation, irrespective of whether the treatment is in a private or government hospital.

*All health workers and frontline workers involved in combating the pandemic will be provided accident insurance (ex-gratia) of Rs 10 lakh.

*Government will ensure that all contractual workers with government will receive their wages even if they were unable to perform their work during the period of lockdown.

*All industries and commercial establishments are being advised that they shall not retrench or remove any employee for their absence during the period of lockdown.

* Assistance will be provided for facilitating e-payments.

*In case any domestic, commercial or small industrial consumer is unable to pay their electricity bills in time, then no surcharge or interest on delayed payment shall be charged till 15th April.

* In case of delay in payment of water or sewerage bills by the due date, then no surcharge or interest shall be charged till 15th April.

*Due date of all taxes under the Haryana Motor Vehicle Taxation Act shall be extended by one month to 30th April 2020.

*Stage and contract carriage vehicles will be given 100 per cent exemption from the Motor Vehicle Taxation for the period they are not allowed to ply in view of the lockdown.

*No penalty will be charged for any delay with respect to vehicles, which become due for renewal/passing from March 15, 2020 to April 30.

* A special package for agriculture and farmers shall be announced by the government by March 28.

Why no curfew ?

Replying to media queries on why Haryana has only ordered a “lockdown” and not a “curfew” like in Punjab, Khattar said, “Since Punjab has imposed a curfew, there might be such a situation in their state. But, if such a situation arises in Haryana too, we shall sit together and discuss the requirement. There is no such requirement of a curfew in Haryana, as of now.”

He added, “There is a difference between Janata Curfew and lockdown too. Without any administration/police’s imposition, in whatever manner Janata Curfew was observed by people is commendable…But since social distancing is required, thus a statewide lockdown will be enforced Tuesday morning onwards.” Khattar added, “Banks and ATMs will remain open across the state. Essential services will continue.”

On ration supplies

On the availability of ration supplies during the period of lockdown, Khattar said, “Yesterday, I held a video conference with trader organisations across the state. Almost all of them have assured me that they have adequate ration supplies for the coming two months. If need be, government warehouses/stocks will also be utilised but government will not allow any shortage of ration supplies during the lockdown period.”

On liquor vends

Liquor vends in Haryana continue to remain open despite a lockdown announced by the Chief Minister. Replying to media’s queries on why liquor vends are open when crowds at these vends also pose risk of community transmission of the virus, Khattar said, “These vends are open because closing them will lead to several other repercussions and problems. Thus, we have so far allowed the liquor vends to remain functional. But, yes the crowd formation at these vends should not be done. People do tend to throng these vends thinking that the government may shut these down tomorrow, but it is not the case as of now. The vends are open. People can make their purchases but should not be forming any crowd.”

What all is shut ?

*No public transport services including taxis, auto-rickshaws. All interstate bus service also suspended. However, the exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/bus stands and for essential services

*All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc. shall close operations

*All foreign returnees are directed to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities

*People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly following social distancing guidelines

*Any congregation of more than five persons is prohibited in public places

What all is exempt?

*Government offices/establishments as per the instructions of Chief Secretary’s office

*Electricity, water, sewerage and municipal services

*Bank /ATM

*Print, electronic and social media

*Telecom and internet Services including IT & ITeS

*Postal services

*Supply chain and related transportation

*Manufacturing units engaged in production of essential commodities, agriculture commodities and agriculture inputs, food items and wholesalers, retailers of such items

*e-Commerce (delivery) of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

*Food, groceries, milk, bread, fruit, vegetable, meat, fish, atta etc. and their transportation related activities and warehousing

*Takeaway/home delivery restaurants/eateries

*Hospitals, chemist shops, optical stores, pharmaceuticals manufacturing units including mask and sanitisation material manufacturing units and their transportation related activities

*Petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their godown and transportation related activities

*Production and manufacturing units that require continuous process may continue subject to such restrictions (including transportation) as imposed by the concerned deputy commissioner and after obtaining permission from the deputy commissioner

*Private establishments that support the above services or are linked to the efforts for containment of COVID-19 shall remain open

*Transport plan will be prepared by the concerned deputy commissioners for service of essential commodities

Inter-district checkpoints

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora today directed the Deputy Commissioners of the seven districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Panchkula, to set up Inter-State checkpoints on these routes. These seven districts are the ones that have reported positive cases of coronavirus patients till yesterday.”commuters entering the borders should be thoroughly checked and allowed after investigation”, Chief Secretary ordered.

Medicine, grocery shops to remain open

Shops of medicines, grocery shops, and other essential items will remain open in districts and also packaging units, sugar, and rice mills. Deputy Commissioners asked to ensure that some grocery and chemist shops are open at night also.

Public transport

Public transport system is completely closed. Checking of people will be done at inter-district borders, while the employees working in government offices and essential factories will be allowed after checking their identity cards. Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws closed. But auto rickshaws used to supply vegetables or other essential commodities will not be stopped.

Newspaper distributors

Newspaper distributors will also be exempt from this lockdown.

People going to airports

Since domestic flights have not been stopped till March 24 midnight, people who are going to the airport will be be allowed after checking their tickets.

People with quarantine stamps on their hands

If quarantine and isolation is stamp is found on people’s hands, action should be taken immediately.

For police

For police personnel, sanitisers to be provided at every block. They will wear masks .

Restaurants, e-com warehouses

The warehouses related to the e-commerce platform will also remain open. Restaurants etc. can be open in these districts and people can buy food and drink from there but they will not be allowed to sit and eat in the restaurants,rather they can take away the food.

Liquor shops

Liquor shops will remain open in these districts, only the Taverns will be completely closed. Shopkeepers will have to ensure that do not gather in large numbers and maintain a distance of one meter.

Garbage collection

District administrations asked to form a complaint monitoring group in collaboration with the municipal corporations

and municipalities. Deputy Commissioners will interact with the RWAs to ensure that the work of cleaning and lifting of garbage from the households continue without interruption.

Control Rooms

Deputy Commissioner to set up a control room in their respective districts just like earthquake control room and share its number widely so that the public can get information about any query or complaint. Chief Secretary, Keshni Anand Arora said, “Soon a website will be created, on which detailed information will be uploaded, so that if there is any confusion among people.”

School/Colleges

To maintain regular study of 1,87,384 students – from March 24, online recorded lectures will be uploaded on education department’s website and Shiksha Setu app. Students will be sent links to the online lectures by teachers.

