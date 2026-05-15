Austerity Measures: Saini cuts official convoy size to four, asks ministers to limit fuel consumption

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday trimmed the number of vehicles in his official convoy to four following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to implement austerity measures and cut down fuel consumption. Earlier, eight to 15 vehicles were part of the chief minister’s fleet as part of his security protocol.
Only essential vehicles from the security point of view have been retained in the fleet, an official said, adding the CM has also resolved to work one day a week without using any government vehicle.
Earlier in the day, Saini arrived at the state BJP headquarters in Panchkula for an event in a four-vehicle motorcade that included his own car and a jammer vehicle.
“Everyone should heed the prime minister’s appeal. People should make the maximum use of public transport,” Saini told media persons.
Asked if he would also urge the opposition parties to act on the prime minister’s appeal, Saini said, “When the prime minister makes an appeal, everyone should heed that.”
Meanwhile, several Haryana cabinet ministers too were seen adopting austerity. Co-operation and tourism minister Arvind Sharma rode a bicycle to the BJP headquarters for the event where Saini and other senior party leaders addressed newly elected Mayors and party workers after BJP’s victory in the municipality polls in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat among other civic bodies.
Haryana government is likely to introduce more such measures. Chief Minister has already told ministers and officials to ensure limited use of vehicles and opt for virtual meetings as far as possible.
Saini said energy conservation is the responsibility of every citizen, asserting that if everyone makes small efforts, significant contribution can be made not only towards fuel conservation but also towards environmental protection.
In a post on X, Saini said in response Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, the Haryana government is moving forward with a resolve to save fuel and ensure the proper use of resources in national interest.
“In this regard, I have decided to use the minimum number of vehicles in my fleet. Until the next order, only the essential vehicles required for security purposes will be included in my carcade,” Saini wrote on X, adding “At the same time, I have also resolved to work without any vehicles for one day a week”.
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