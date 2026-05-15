Austerity Measures: Saini cuts official convoy size to four, asks ministers to limit fuel consumption

CM Nayab Singh Saini (pictured) has reduced his official convoy to four vehicles and pledged to work one day a week without a car to promote fuel conservation. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday trimmed the number of vehicles in his official convoy to four following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to implement austerity measures and cut down fuel consumption. Earlier, eight to 15 vehicles were part of the chief minister’s fleet as part of his security protocol.

Only essential vehicles from the security point of view have been retained in the fleet, an official said, adding the CM has also resolved to work one day a week without using any government vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Saini arrived at the state BJP headquarters in Panchkula for an event in a four-vehicle motorcade that included his own car and a jammer vehicle.