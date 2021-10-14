Haryana CM meets Scindia, announces VAT reduction from 20% to 1% on air turbine fuel

THE HARYANA government will soon identify land to set up a ‘heli-hub’ in Gurgaon, a proposal for which will be sent to the central government soon. The state government also decided on Wednesday to reduce VAT rates on air turbine fuel from 20 per cent to 1 per cent.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday regarding various civil aviation projects of Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, discussions regarding reduction of VAT rates on air turbine fuel besides the heli-hub, civil aviation university, drone school, and satellite center in the state were held. The development of Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar, Airstrip Karnal, Airstrip Ambala and Pilot Training School, Bhiwani and Pilot Training School Narnaul and air services routes in Haryana were also discussed.

While interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, Khattar said, “Haryana government will soon identify the land and send a proposal to the Centre for setting up a heli-hub in Gurugram. As a result of the setting up of a heli-hub, the airport will also get support due to the facility of intercity and intracity helicopters. On the proposal made by the central covernment to reduce the VAT rates on Air Turbine Fuel in Haryana, it has been decided to reduce the VAT rates on Air Turbine Fuel from 20 per cent to 1 per cent in Haryana. The Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar would be developed by the year 2023. Karnal and Ambala airstrips will also be developed.”

Khattar added that he has invited the Union civil aviation minister to inaugurate the pilot training school being established in Bhiwani.