Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother — a farmer — passes away

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s younger brother, Gulshan Khattar, 56, passed away Friday.

Gulshan Khattar breathed his last at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital where he was admitted two days back after he had suffered a heart attack.

Tributes were paid to the departed soul by observing a two-minute silence at the felicitation ceremony for Haryana sportspersons — who had participated and won medals at Tokyo Olympics — held in Panchkula Friday.

According to a press release, Gulshan Khattar led a simple life and is survived by two sons and one daughter. “He used to cultivate his agricultural land located in Baniyani village.”

On his death, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, other ministers and MLAs expressed grief and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

In a message issued, the Chief Minister, while informing about the demise of his younger brother, said that “it was an irreparable loss”.

The Chief Minister said that after attending the funeral in Rohtak, he will be in Chandigarh on August 14 and then he will reach Delhi after hoisting the flag in Faridabad on August 15. He requested everyone to refrain from large gatherings at one place and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.