Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar spells it out; past CMs too held CID

The tussle over CID (Intelligence wing) between Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij took a new turn Friday with Haryana Chief Minister Friday asserting that he holds the charge of the department and that it was a “technical issue” that will be soon sorted out.

To hammer home his point, Khattar said that the Criminal Investigation Department (intelligence wing), the state government’s intelligence gathering agency, has remained under the CM’s charge during the terms of Bansi Lal and Devi Lal too.

“It is not that this has happened for the first time. During the Chaudhary Devi Lal regime, the home ministry was given to Chaudhary Sampat Singh. At that time also, the CID (intelligence) and vigilance departments were held by the CM. Similarly, when Mani Ram Godara was made the home minister, Chaudhary Bansi Lal did the same thing,” he said, adding there were examples from some other states as well.

“There is a technical lacuna and this problem will be solved by removing that technical lacuna,” the chief minister said. “It is not a big issue. It is a technical issue. We will find some way out in that technical issue and we have discussed this matter”.

Earlier this week, Vij had taken exception to two state government websites that showed that the CID as part of Khattar’s portfolios and not that of the Home Minister .

“Governments are not run by websites. They are run by the rule of law,” Vij had said reacting to the development.

Vij had asserted that according to the Business of Haryana Government (Allocation) Rules, 1974, the CID was part of the home department. “The Rule 5 on Page No. 30 of the Business of Haryana Government Allocation Rules clearly mentions CID as part of the Home portfolio. The position cannot be changed unless it is passed in the Cabinet and an amended notification is issued”.

He had further said, “If the Chief Minister wants to take back Intelligence wing [from me], he can do that, but it cannot be done without holding a Cabinet meeting. That’s why, Intelligence wing is yet with me”.

“The CM is supreme and, if he wishes, he can also change it. But for that, it has to be passed by the Cabinet and then later in Vidhan Sabha,” Vij had said, adding “there has not been any meeting in this regard as yet”.

Later, the state government removed the content showing the CID among the CM’s portfolios from the websites.

The Haryana chief minister holds 17 different portfolios at present.

The home portfolio, along with other ministries like health and urban local bodies, was allotted to Vij.

Earlier, there were reports that Vij had pulled up the CID for allegedly not sharing information sought by him on the assembly polls and also marked a dissent note to the chief minister over the transfer of nine IPS officers without taking him into confidence. Vij had also formed a three-member committee to suggest improvements in the CID’s functioning.

