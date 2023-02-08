scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reviews law and order, flags spike in cybercrime cases

On Tuesday, CM Manohar Lal Khattar instructed top police brass to take strict action against organised crime, saying Haryana ‘should achieve the distinction of a peaceful and no-crime state’.

Manohar lal KhattarAt the Panchkula situated building of Emergency Response Support System-112, Manohar Lal Khattar inspected its functioning. The project is aimed at ensuring the emergency services to the citizens at the earliest. (Express Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday reviewed the law and order situation in the state and expressed concern over growing incidents of cybercrime, saying that it has become a threat not only to individuals but also to the government sector, endangering national security.

In a meeting that was also attended by state Home Minister Anil Vij and top officers of the state police, it was informed that apart from establishing new cyber police stations, the entire police department was being technologically strengthened to meet the challenges posed by cybercrimes. The chief minister said that a special drive to spread awareness about cybercrime trends and safety tips should also be organised.

CM Khattar’s remarks come at a time when official data shows that the state police has been halting an average of Rs 6-7 lakh from going into the accounts of cyber fraudsters on a daily basis. In just over two weeks in November, the Haryana Police cyber-crime helpline saved Rs 1.23 crore of the state’s residents, officials said.

Haryana CM The meeting was attended by state Home Minister Anil Vij and top officers of the state police. (Express Photo)

In Tuesday’s meeting, while instructing the top police brass to take even stricter actions against organised crime, chief minister Khattar said that creating a safe environment for people in Haryana is the key priority for the state government. Crime and criminal incidents should be curbed at all costs so that a friendly environment is maintained, he said. “The state should achieve the distinction of a peaceful and no-crime state by dealing firmly with the offenders,” he added.

Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains

CM Khattar also instructed police officers to connect with villagers for getting intelligence about criminal elements who have been found involved in criminal activities and target killings. “This will increase the credibility of the police and will help in controlling such incidents with the cooperation of the general public,” he added.

The chief minister also directed that Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau and Special Task Force should work in tandem with district police units to completely eliminate drug trafficking, crime and criminal elements across the state. The district SPs and CPs should be more proactive and miscreants and criminal elements should be dealt with an iron hand, he added.

cybercrime Haryana The chief minister said that a special drive to spread awareness about cybercrime trends and safety tips should also be organised. (Express Photo)

CM Khattar also insisted that crimes against women will not be tolerated in the state. He also directed all officers to maintain a special vigil on the security of women and take stern action against offenders in this regard.

Appreciating the novel initiatives of Haryana Police, chief minister Khattar said that Haryana Police’s continuous action against criminals and anti-social elements has increased public confidence. “Carrying this forward, maximum police presence in the field should be ensured to deter criminal elements. Police being the face of the government should be efficient and its functioning should be transparent,” he said.

Praising the police, Khattar said, “Emergency Response Support System-112 is responding to the distress calls promptly and courteously without any delay.” The Dial-112 project is aimed at ensuring emergency services to citizens at the earliest. It is based on geospatial technology providing immediate response to distress calls received from across the state.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:15 IST
