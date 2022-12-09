scorecardresearch
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to distribute health cards to 10 lakh beneficiaries tomorrow

All the beneficiaries will get free-of-cost health cards by December 31 and using it, they can avail cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for more than 1,500 listed diseases in 729 empanelled hospitals.

On November 21, Khattar launched the CHIRAYU scheme aimed at extending the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having a maximum annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh. (PTI)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will virtually distribute CHIRAYU (comprehensive health insurance of Antyodaya units) health cards to 10 lakh beneficiaries Saturday (December 10). These cards will be distributed through camps organised in 1,600 villages and all urban areas of the state.

On November 21, Khattar launched the CHIRAYU scheme aimed at extending the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having a maximum annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh. Within less than a month, 1,888 people have already availed the scheme benefit.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The state government claims the scheme would give a new lease of life to about 28 lakh Antyodaya families, meaning that 1.25 crore Haryanvis will be availing of the scheme benefit.

Also Read |Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to accused in 2019 Tarn Taran blast

Meanwhile, in a statement, Khattar said that under this scheme, health benefits of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to each family having an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who will get good treatment facilities. “Our government is committed to providing the best health benefits to these beneficiaries at the earliest,” he added.

Directing the officers, the chief minister said the work of making CHIRAYU Haryana cards should be expedited so that people start getting the benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

He said the CHIRAYU health cards are being made free of cost by “Ayushman Mitra” working in empanelled private or government civil hospitals. All the beneficiaries will get free-of-cost health cards by December 31 and using it, they can avail cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for more than 1,500 listed diseases in 729 empanelled hospitals. Immediately after registering the card, the beneficiary will be given a free (black and white) card and a PVC card within 15 days.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 05:40:44 pm
