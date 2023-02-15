Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar faces girls’ protest over Sandeep Singh on Rohtak’s MDU campus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday faced protests from girl students of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) who demanded that he sack rape-accused minister Sandeep Singh.

Khattar was on the university campus as chief guest at a programme commemorating Arya Samaj founder Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s 200th birth anniversary year.

Although he was stripped off his sports and youth affairs portfolio after an FIR was registered by the Chandigarh police on the sexual harassment accusations levelled by a coach, Singh continues to be the minister of state for printing and stationery in the BJP government. The security staff pushed the protesters, including a male student, out of the hall and police detained them for questioning.

Before reaching MDU, Khattar inspected the sugar mill and interacted with farmers at Rohtak. He also met Vipin Sharma, a Kakrana resident who was recently inducted into the Haryana Civil Service, and his family at the irrigation department’s rest house.

“Vipin’s father Rajender Sharma thanked the chief minister and appreciated the transparency in the government’s recruitment of HCS officers,” an official said.

Khattar also inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda library, built at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, on the MDU campus.