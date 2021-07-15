Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar slams Hooda’s unemployment claims, trashes CMIE’s reports by calling it ‘faulty’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday took on Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and said that the former Chief Minister was quoting unemployment data from reports of an institution that didn’t have any credibility and was private.

Hooda had on Tuesday quoted CMIE’s statistics and accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of not taking adequate steps to make the state recover from being one of the worst-hit by unemployment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Khattar said, “The Leader of the Opposition refers to a report of an institution which doesn’t have any credibility. According to the March 2020 report of the National Statistical Organization, the unemployment rate in Haryana was seven per cent, between January and March, 2020, while the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report showed it to be 23.7 per cent. Therefore, the rhetoric being made by Hooda on the increase in unemployment rate in Haryana is false and baseless”.

“Congress leaders are trying to take political leverage based on the report of an institution which has no credibility of its own. CMIE is a privately-owned company created to make profits and whose decisions cannot be called fair and transparent. CMIE’s survey report is not based on employability, workforce, and labour force. There are many mistakes in the design, size, data, questionnaire in the survey of CMIE. Firstly, the CMIE survey report is not based on employability, workforce, and labour force. Secondly, its survey report covers only 0.028 per cent of the total households, which is not enough to present a complete picture. Seventy per cent urban and 30 per cent rural households have been included in this survey report, which is in contrast to the geographical and demographic environment of Haryana, as we have 65 per cent of the population living in rural areas and 35 per cent in urban areas. This survey report does not include questions to calculate the unemployment rate. Apart from this, students and retirees have also been included in this survey report, which is another big mistake,” Khattar added.

“Under the ambitious scheme — Parivar Pehchan Patra — being run by the Citizen Resource Information Department, almost every family in the state has been registered. People there have declared their own unemployment, which is only six per cent. When the people of the state themselves are declaring the unemployment rate, on what basis are the leaders of the Opposition saying that the unemployment rate is increasing in Haryana. We have started the HRX portal to help the unemployed find jobs in the state. Many youths who registered on the HRX portal were already working somewhere and got on to the portal just to get better employment opportunities. Out of the 8.8 lakh registered youths, only 2.3 lakh candidates have been approved for Saksham Yuva Yojana, which is a better estimate of the number of youths who are actually seeking jobs,” Khattar said.

Further refuting Hooda’s claims, Khattar said, “Hooda said that the airport project to be built in Meham has gone out of Haryana. But the fact is that during the Congress government, a proposal to build an airport at Meham was sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Even the land was identified for the project. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation never approved the proposal, because the proposed airport of Meham was very close to the Delhi airport and would have disturbed the descent path of planes landing in Delhi. When no land was acquired for any project that was not approved, then on what basis are the Opposition leaders making false statements? However, the present government is developing Hisar as an Integrated Aviation Hub, in which many aviation-related activities will be promoted. These will include facilities for aviation training, simulator training, repair facility, defense aerospace manufacturing and air cargo port.”

Responding to another statement made by Hooda regarding the construction of Rail Coach Factory in Haryana, Khattar said, “Rail Coach Factory is being constructed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited at Barhi (Ganaur), Sonipat. Work is in progress which will be completed in December 2021. The foundation stone of this project was laid in October 2019 and despite the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, this project will be completed within the stipulated period of two years. The total budget allocated for this project is around Rs 484 crore, out of which about Rs 437 crore has already been spent. The main objective of this factory is to upgrade and modernise railway coaches. This Rail Coach Factory is being constructed on about 172 acres of land and every year about 700 rail coaches will be renovated and modernized in this factory.”