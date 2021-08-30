Will launch portal on September 1 to solve people’s issues in time-bound manner: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while speaking about the achievements of his government on completing 2,500 days in office, said he has brought about a change in attitude among bureaucrats, ensuring problems of people are solved in a time-bound manner.

Announcing the launch of a redressal portal, AutoAppeal, the Chief Minister said, “We are launching this system on September 1 to ensure that if officials do not work and resolve issues in a time-bound manner, the appeal will automatically reach their supervisor’s office.” He added, “When I took over, nepotism and corruption were rife across the state. Thousands of people used to crowd outside the CM’s house with their problems. We started the Right to Service to ensure that every department works in a time-bound manner and meet expectations of people. And if the officials do not do their duty, they will face action.”

Khattar informed that there are 547 public services which have all been linked with the SARAL portals so that people do not travel Chandigarh to resolve their issues. “There are over 8.45 lakh complaints received on the CM’s window of which over 8 lakh were duly redressed.”

Slamming the previous governments for not paying heed to people’s problems, Khattar said that he has worked towards decentralisation of powers and duties so that elected representatives perform their duties. “Thus, we formed district level councils and increased their budgets. As such, they have been delivering good services. We have also increased the budget of Zila Parishads to Rs 25 crore,” he added.

Alleging that postings of senior officials was done by touts before he took charge, Khattar said that he had seen IAS officers being appointed merely because they were close to former chief ministers. “To end this culture, we made it mandatory for officers from Haryana Civil Services to appear in an exam before being promoted to the IAS cadre. We also receive big offers but we ensure that the selection is purely on the basis of merit,” Khattar added.

Speaking about the other welfare initiatives undertaken by the state government, he said, “We ensured that old-age pensions are transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Ground water is going down by 1 meter annually and as such tubewells have to dig even deeper to have access to the water. We started incentives for crop diversification, discouraging paddy cultivation. Today, over 90 per cent of the farmers have understood that we all need to save groundwater.”

Hitting out at the Congress for misleading the farmers, Khattar said that they never understand what people really need and hence will continue to stare at a bleak future.