Haryana CM lays foundation stone of 2 research centres

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Regional Research Centre (Kharkhari) and Animal Science Centre (Bahal) in Bhiwani district as part of the government’s initiative to promote research.
Calling it a special day for the agrarian state, Khattar said, “I am sure these two regional centres of two different universities will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector.”
Khattar said that the regional research centre will be built at a cost of Rs 39 crore in two years. The centre will conduct research on horticulture production and also develop hybrid varieties of fruits, vegetables and plants, the CM added.
The animal science centre will be built on around nine acres and for Rs 9 crore. The project will be completed in two years as well, the CM said.
He informed that this centre will help livestock owners and that its main objective behind will be to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to the animals suffering from various health ailments. It will also have facilities like surgery, obstetrics, diagnostic labs and x-rays scans, he said.
The CM said that like Covid-19, lumpy skin disease has quickly spread in animals and that timely action is needed to stop the virus.
“The state government is ensuring the vaccination of 20 lakh animals. At present, 3 lakh doses of vaccination are available in the state and an order for more than 17 lakh vaccines has been placed,” he said.
Khattar said that the state government is committed to bringing Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (Karnal) and Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at par with Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University on the world map.
