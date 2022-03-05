Haryana CM launches portal for those seeking financial aid on medical grounds

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday launched a portal for the convenience of applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“This portal will ease the process for applicants seeking financial assistance on medical grounds,” a government spokesperson said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Launching the portal, Khattar said that after re-examining the earlier process, directions were given to digitise it through the SARAL Portal for the convenience of the general public. “Now applicants can simply apply on the SARAL Portal through her/his Parivar Pehchan Patra Identity (PPP-ID), upload relevant documents like medical bills, OPD bills, etc and seek financial assistance on medical grounds from CMRF,” the chief minister said.

Also Read | Haryana launches portal for villagers to lodge complaints, suggestions

“The application is further marked to the login of public representatives of the concerned area (MP, MLA, Zila Parishad chairperson, Block Samiti chairperson, mayor/president of municipal councils)… Thereafter, the application will go to the deputy commissioner, who in turn will forward it to the concerned tehsildar and civil surgeon for verification of land details and medical documents, respectively. A district-level committee will meet fortnightly and recommend cases for grant of financial assistance on medical grounds to the Chief Minister’s Office. The amount shall be transferred directly to the account of the applicant or beneficiary,” the department’s spokesperson said.

Khattar has decided to include 22 additional chronic diseases under the relief fund.

After launching the portal, he said, “Our government’s mandate is to ensure good governance across the state. Our aim is to provide benefits to the applicants within the stipulated time frame”.