Haryana: CM Khattar’s home town Karnal at 41, Rohtak 89

Manohar Lal Khattar Manohar Lal Khattar

Karnal and Rohtak have found a place among the top 100 cities out of 4,000 cities of the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2018.

While Karnal, the CM’s home town, has been ranked at 41st place, Rohtak stood at 89th position. Apart from this, Gharaunda (Karnal) has bagged the Best City in Innovation and Best Practices award in North Zone. Haryana stood second in the country in terms of providing cleanliness services and overall it bagged the 10th position.

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain expressed gratitude towards residents of urban areas, the state government, District Administration, various social and religious organisations, and educational institutions for their contribution.

Jain said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had conducted third party survey of over 4,000 cities of the country for Swachh Survekshan 2018 from January 4 to March 10, 2018. In terms of cleanliness, Haryana has been ranked at 10th position in the overall survery and ranks second after Andhra Pradesh in terms of providing cleanliness services. In terms of awareness regarding cleanliness survey, Haryana ranks third after Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The minister said that as per the results of Swachh Survekshan (survey) 2018, Gurugram is at 105th position, Panchkula at 142nd and Hisar at 146th position. Similarly, Sonipat is at 156th position, Ambala at 159th, Thanesar 199th, Bahadurgarh at 209th, Faridabad at 217th, Bhiwani at 240th, Palwal at 246th, Panipat at 255th, Rewari at 256th, Jind at 274th, Sirsa at 294th, Kaithal at 304th and Yamunanagar at 313th position.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App