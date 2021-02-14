Haryana CM Khattar’s flying squad seizes 245 cartons of liquor

After the driver was nabbed and asked for a valid permit, he produced a pass and failed to satisfy the CM flying squad’s team with supporting documents. (Express File)

The Haryana Chief Minister’s flying squad seized a pick-up vehicle containing 245 cartons of liquor near Khangesra village for transporting liquor without a permit or valid document, on Friday.

The driver identified as Manoj Kumar, a native of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by flying squad and handed over to the police.

While checking, 39 cartons of Kingfisher beer, ten bottles of the same brand in an unsealed box, 40 cartons of Thunderbolt beer, 10 carton of Royal Stag, 15 cartons of Imperial Blue, one carton of country liquor, 15 cartons of Casino Pride, 125 cartons of Santara (country liquor) were recovered.

The flying squad, present at Ramgarh bus stand on Friday evening around 6 pm, had received a tip-off about liquor being transported without a permit from a firm of Paradise Liquors in Industrial Area Phase 1 to a liquor vend in Raipur Rani via Mattewali.

Officials from the Ramgarh police post were also made part of the team. The joint team then spotted the vehicle near Khangesra village on the Raipur Rani road.

After the driver was nabbed and asked for a valid permit, he produced a pass and failed to satisfy the CM flying squad’s team with supporting documents.

The vehicle was then taken to Chandimandir police station and excise Inspector Sunil was asked to reach there for further inspection.

An FIR under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 61 of Punjab Excise Act, and sections 13 and 7 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.