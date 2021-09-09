Haryana CM Khattar writes to Amit Shah, seeks 10-acre land in Chandigarh for constructing new Assembly building

Citing a lack of adequate space and disputes with Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking 10 acres of land in Chandigarh for constructing a new and separate Vidhan Sabha complex for the state.

Currently, Punjab and Haryana share the Assembly building in Chandigarh. Khattar, in the letter, mentioned that as per the proposed delimitation for 2026, the number of members of the House can increase to 126, but the current Assembly building can accommodate only 90 members.

“Even 55 years after Haryana was created, the state is not getting its partitioned share in the Vidhan Sabha complex. Punjab has illegally occupied a large portion of Haryana’s share in the Vidhan Sabha complex. Haryana had been consistently making efforts to claim its right. A resolution was also passed in this regard in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and an all-party delegation had also submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor. But, despite all these efforts, the Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator did not take any conclusive decision in this regard. It is a complicated issue and the functioning of Haryana Vidhan Sabha is getting affected due to lack of adequate space”, Khattar said in his letter to Amit Shah.

In the letter, Khattar also mentioned that there was enough land available near the current building of the Vidhan Sabha for a new one for Haryana alone. Khattar also brought up examples of other states like Rajasthan and Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh which have constructed new Assembly buildings.

In June, Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta also raised this demand and wrote to the Union government and the Lok Sabha speaker.