Haryana CM Khattar wants a trauma centre every 60 kms

Haryana should have a trauma centre every 60 km for timely and specialised treatment to road-accident victims, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday said.

Advertising

Khattar directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to get mapping of trauma centres done in the state and earmark those locations where the distance between two such centres is more than 60 km.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Chief Minister’s announcements of various departments.

Khattar also directed the department to prepare a district wise list of number of X-ray machines, MRI machines and other major equipment available in the government hospitals in Haryana so that the same could be made available at such centres where these facilities do not exist.

He also sought a list of de-addiction centres.

Advertising

Officers informed Khattar that while Cath labs are operational in four district hospitals, MRI was available in nine district hospitals and dialysis facilities in 14 government hospitals.

It was informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Government of India for the setting up of a trauma centre at civil hospital, Narnaul.