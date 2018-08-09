Haryana CM Khattar to inaugurate Hisar Airport on Independence Day

Preparations for the inauguration of the first licensed airport of the state are in full swing. Preparations for the inauguration of the first licensed airport of the state are in full swing.

The Hisar Airport is all set to become the first licensed airport in Haryana once it is inaugurated on August 15 by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

An official spokesman Wednesday said that officers carried out inspection of the ongoing construction works and completed works in the airport. Regarding preparations before the inauguration, the Civil Aviation Advisor Ashok Sangwan and Hisar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena on Wednesday held a meeting with the officers at the airport office and discussed about the status of electricity, water, communication services, fire fighting, police post and other facilities at the airport and fixed deadlines related to it for the officials.

Preparations for the inauguration of the first licensed airport of the state are in full swing. A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would visit the airport on August 10 and conduct an inspection for two days. “Their suggestions and objections would be followed within the prescribed time so that no problem is faced while obtaining licence.”

