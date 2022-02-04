Haryana CM Khattar takes stock of construction work at Shaheed Smarak in Ambala

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, Friday, — along with state Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij — took stock of the construction works of Shaheed Smarak of the first freedom struggle that is being built at Ambala Cantonment.

“The 75th year of Independence is being celebrated as the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on the call of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The saga of independence is very long and during this Mahotsav, various programmes are being organized for the youth to get information about the freedom struggle and martyrs,” Khattar said.

While inspecting the construction work of the Shaheed Samark, the Chief Minister also made queries about the presentation on the revolution of 1857, which started from Ambala Cantonment. This Shaheed Smarak is being built on 22 acres at a cost of Rs 261 crore and about 80 per cent of work has been completed. Once ready the smarak will have an interpretation centre, open-air theatre, museum, auditorium, water body and connecting bridge, memorial tower, underground double basement parking, information centre, helipad. “After observing the work being done at the Shaheed Smarak, the Chief Minister also gave necessary directions to the officers and writers who contributed in preparing the memorial,” a government spokesperson said.

“I had been raising the issue in the Vidhan Sabha since 2000 that the first spark of the freedom struggle of 1857 was started from Ambala Cantonment. A memorial should be built in Ambala Cantonment in memory of unsung heroes. My aim was also that the spark of freedom that had started from Ambala Cantonment be known to the people and through the memorial; people can take inspiration from it by remembering the sacrifices of the martyrs,” Anil Vij said.

“One of the best architectural wonders of India will be open to the public in the form of the martyr memorial and for this, a committee of historians has been formed. Professor Yuvi Singh is a part of this committee. This will be one of the best memorials of India, where every person passing through GT Road will stop and look. After the completion of the work on the martyr memorial, Ambala Cantonment will become a tourist centre where visitors not only from the country but from all over the world will come. Apart from the martyr memorial, a science museum is also being built,” Vij said.