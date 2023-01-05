Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar slams Kejriwal day after meeting to resolve SYL issue failed

A day after a meeting on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal between the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab, chaired by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, failed to reach any consensus, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday launched an attack on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

“If Arvind Kejriwal has any formula to resolve the SYL issue, he should share the same with Bhagwant Mann. The Punjab Chief Minister should share the formula with Haryana whenever the next meeting is held. Also, if not with us, then Arvind Kejriwal can also share the same formula with the Supreme Court,” Khattar said in New Delhi.

“Meeting the needs of drinking water is the utmost priority of any government. Most of the water that Haryana is giving to Delhi is used for drinking purposes. Delhi is getting its complete water share from Haryana as per Supreme Court’s orders,” Khattar said while interacting with the mediapersons in New Delhi.

In response to a question, Khattar said, “There is no reason to reduce Delhi’s water share. However, in Haryana, along with drinking water, a large part is also used for irrigation. The demand for water in Delhi and the NCR region will increase in the future and if we get water from somewhere like Punjab or any other source, then only we will be able to meet the demand of Delhi in the coming times. Everyone will have to work together to find such a way that the water needs of all areas are met.”

Reiterating Haryana government’s claims on the SYL canal issue, Khattar said, “The Supreme Court, in its decision, has clearly said that SYL should be built and both Haryana and Punjab should come to a mutual agreement for its construction. However, despite these directions, Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing are adamant about not resolving this issue. Instead of discussing this pivotal issue, the Punjab Chief Minister and his administrative wing repeatedly say that there is no water in the state. Rather they are asking to discuss sharing of water whereas a separate tribunal has been set up for discussing issues related to water sharing. Distribution of water will be done according to the recommendation of the tribunal,” he said.