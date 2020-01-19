Haryana CM Khattar sets target of self-reliance for all 10 civic bodies

Khattar discussed various strategies to recover arrears, especially those of property tax and water and sewerage bills. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) Khattar discussed various strategies to recover arrears, especially those of property tax and water and sewerage bills. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday set the target of complete financial self-reliance for all the 10 municipal corporations in the state.

Khattar, who chaired a meeting with mayors and commissioners of the municipal corporations here, stressed upon the significance of the civic bodies as the units of local self-government and shared his vision of transforming them into financially viable bodies.

During the meeting, municipal commissioners and mayors presented their respective plans to the chief minister for increasing their income and curtailing the expenditure. The department of Urban Local Bodies also made a presentation on the way forward towards achieving efficiency through increased use of IT and decentralisation of various financial and administrative powers.

The Urban Local Bodies department proposed that municipal corporations be able to decide cases of transfer of ownership to tenants and lessees of 20 years involving area upto 500 sq yards at their own level and to increase the limit of administrative and financial approval of tenders to Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 10 crore for commissioners and municipal corporations, respectively. It was also proposed for commissioners and municipal corporations to have power to sanction capital works upto Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively, while enjoying unlimited power in case of maintenance works. It was also proposed that they will also have the powers of concurrent appointing authority with respect to a certain level of officials working under them.

Apart from this, necessary powers for approval of building plan and occupation certificate will also be delegated to all the municipal commissioners.

Khattar discussed various strategies to recover arrears, especially those of property tax and water and sewerage bills. He directed the department to come up with one-time settlement schemes to encourage the citizens to deposit their arrears.

He also insisted on timely and hassle-free delivery of services to the citizens. The CM said the state government has already announced that 2020 would be observed as ‘Susashan Sankalp Varsh’ and fair and prompt delivery of services to the public is only possible through e-governance.

He directed all the mayors and commissioners to replace all street lights with LEDs in a time bound manner to attain the objective of “Mera Sheher Jagmag Sheher” by March 31, 2020.

On the occasion, Khattar also launched two online services – water and sewer connection and billing system and change of land use (CLU) system, which would streamline the process of approval of CLUs and sanction of water and sewerage connections as well as bill-generation and receipt-collection.

