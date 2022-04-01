‘Illogical’, says Haryana CM Khattar on Punjab Assembly resolution staking claim on Chandigarh

Soon after the Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution on Friday reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the move “illogical”.

Addressing media persons in Gurgaon, Khattar said, “Chandigarh was kept as the capital of both states (Punjab and Haryana). The ratio of 60:40 for employees, buildings and so on has been continuing for a long time.”

“It is illogical for Punjab to have passed such a one-sided resolution reiterating its claim on Chandigarh. They have made a recommendation that the government should take it up. It does not make any sense,” Khattar added.

“It is not only an issue of Punjab. It is also an issue of Haryana. Even the people of Himachal Pradesh demand a share in Chandigarh. Once, in a court judgment, Himachal’s share was also mentioned as 7.9 per cent. All three states have claims on Chandigarh. However, Himachal Pradesh has designated Shimla as its capital,” Khattar pointed out.



“Chandigarh has been the capital of Punjab and Haryana and shall stay that way. If a time comes for any settlement (between Punjab and Haryana), it is not only on Chandigarh. There are multiple issues involved. There is the issue of SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna link canal) and Hindi speaking areas too. If a stage comes, and all these issues are resolved, then it would mean something… Till then, such one-sided resolutions don’t mean anything,” the Haryana chief minister said.