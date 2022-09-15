Haryana CM Khattar pays Rs 2,500 from own pocket to woman whose pension stopped midway

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave Rs 2,500 from his own pocket to a woman who complained that her pension was stopped after records allegedly showed her as dead, officials said. The incident took place during Khattar’s Jan Samvad grievance redressal programme in Rohtak’s Vikas Bhawan.

The chief minister also directed officials of the social justice and empowerment department to rectify the issue immediately and restore the pension of all eligible beneficiaries whose pension was stopped due to improper data verification under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

“As a kind gesture, Shri Manohar Lal also gave Rs 2,500 to an elderly woman from his own pocket. He also directed the officers concerned to immediately restore the widow pension of the said elderly. During the Jan Samvad programme, the Chief Minister listened to the problems of the common people and it was then that an elderly woman raised the issue of her old-age pension that was stopped by the department due to incorrect data,” a government spokesperson said.

Giving details about the issue in the pension scheme, Khattar said, “The pension of 160 people was stopped in Rohtak. But later, the pension of 70 beneficiaries was restored, while that of the rest will start by today evening. Directions have been given to the officers concerned in this regard and the pension of all such beneficiaries will be immediately restored along with ensuring the clearance of previous pending payments”.

“The Haryana government is committed to providing benefits and facilities of government schemes to the last person. Today, benefits of all government schemes are directly reaching the eligible person through PPP,” Khattar added.

At the event, two men created a ruckus over the issue of the pending elections of the Gaud Brahmin Sabha in Rohtak. After interventions by Khattar and the police appeared to yield no result, officers removed the duo from the venue.