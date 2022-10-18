CM Khattar meets envoys of India to 7 countries, showcases Haryana as investment destination

Seeking to draw investment and explore the possibilities of mutual cooperation in various fields, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Tuesday separately held meetings with the envoys of India to seven countries and apprised them of the progress the state has made in various fields, including agriculture and industry.

Khattar told the envoys that Haryana has a huge potential for investments and major companies from the country and abroad continue to make investments in the state and set up their units.

“The state government is continuously formulating new schemes to offer favourable business environment in the state,” Khattar said during the meeting.

Be it IT sector or automobile, Haryana has created a unique identity on the industrial front. This progress will increase more rapidly in the future, he added.

Pradip Kumar Yadav, Ambassador of India to Liberia; Ram Karan Verma, Ambassador of India to Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador to China; Neena Malhotra, Ambassador to Italy; Yogeshwar Sangwan, Ambassador to Paraguay; Pooja Kapur, Ambassador to Denmark; and Ashok Kumar, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, attended the meeting.

The CM told the envoys that Haryana is an agrarian state, but it has made its mark in industries and business sector too. “The state government is providing land to investors at a concessional rate. Besides, different subsidies are being offered,” Khattar said, adding new schemes are being introduced in the IT and healthcare sectors. Besides, new schemes are also being made according to the need and demands of different industries, he said.

“Haryana’s ranking in Ease of Doing Business is also very good. If we talk about transportation, which is considered the first requirement of the industries, expressways are being built in Haryana. Besides this, Haryana also has the advantage of being close to the airport in Delhi. Besides, Hisar Airport is also being developed in the state which will further facilitate industries,” said Khattar.

The chief minister also discussed with the envoys issues related to the aspirational district of Nuh.

“New projects are being run continuously to ensure the holistic development of Nuh district. The ambitious District Programme Scheme of the Central Government and other welfare schemes of the state government is being implemented effectively in this district,” said Khattar.

The envoys shared experiences of their visit to Gurugram and Nuh on Monday and gave suggestions regarding the implementation of schemes and policies of the state government. They also appreciated the investment-friendly policies and unique initiatives taken by the Haryana government.

During his meeting with the envoys, Chief Secretary Kaushal apprised them about Haryana’s investment-friendly policies, its agriculture and food processing industries, skill development and logistics facilities, etc.

Kaushal apprised the envoys that despite only 1.34 per cent of the country’s total geographical area and 2.09 per cent population, Haryana contributes 4 per cent to the country’s GDP. “Since the year 2019, an investment of USD 5.22 billion has come in Haryana,” Kaushal told the envoys.

He said the government has formulated a new policy to develop Haryana as an electric vehicle hub.

Kaushal said that while realising the need for water conservation the state government has implemented ‘Mera Pani- Meri Virasat’ Yojana.

Water conservation is one of the top priorities of the state government. Besides this, crop diversification is also being promoted in the state and farmers are also being made aware to adopt crop diversification, he said, adding various incentives are being given for this.

Several policies formulated by the Haryana government have not only received appreciation at the Centre, but other states are also studying the schemes run by Haryana, he added.