Wrote to Haryana CM Khattar about division of living units in Panchkula, he didn’t even acknowledge: Former Chief of Army Staff

Two days after the Supreme Court’s ruling that banned “apartmentalisation” of residential units in Phase I of Chandigarh, General V P Malik (Retd), former Chief of Army Staff, said he had written to Manohar Lal Khattar about the same happening rampantly in Panchkula but the Haryana chief minister did not even acknowledge it let alone take action.

“Generally, I write letters to the prime minister also and you do get acknowledgement of the same. And here, I wrote a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar telling him about the rampant ‘apartmentalisation’ of single residential units in Panchkula and that the city was not prepared for it. Nothing happened. He did not even respond, rather he did not even acknowledge the letter,” Gen Malik, recipient of the prestigious Param Vishishta Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati Vishishta Seva Medal (AVSM), told The Indian Express.

“The Supreme Court order encouraged us to voice our grievances. I shifted from Delhi to Panchkula’s Sector-6 19 years ago to lead a quiet life. And now you can find the same in Sector-6 as well. You are going to permanently destroy the city’s character without having enhanced the infrastructure. People have to be environmentally conscious. And now after the ban in Chandigarh, these builders will start the rampant construction on a larger scale here in Panchkula.”

Gen Malik, in his letter to Khattar, written on September 12, 2022, said “Panchkula is a much-admired city for its layout, ambience and green environment and FAR changes which allow construction of multistorey flats is not in the interest of the residents of the city. It should be banned permanently, particularly on B and C roads”.

He also said in the letter, “This development on the narrow B and C roads in old sectors is environmentally harmful, unhealthy and an adverse step for the city. It will severely affect the circulation of fresh air, restrict sunlight and violate the privacy and security of the residents by allowing people from higher floors to look into the houses of those living across these narrow roads. Besides, the increase in density of residents will cause unbearable strain on the water supply, road drainage and sewage in these narrow lanes.”

Brigadier (retd) VS Bhati, who joined Gen Malik, in voicing his concern said, “You can have exclusive sectors for this the way you have in sectors 20. But now all single residential units are being apartmentalised that too up to the fourth floor here. Like there is one resident who installed solar panels on his house’s roof but now a four-floor building constructed near his house has blocked all the sunlight.”

“People had complained to Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) as well. For two months, the construction stopped and later restarted,” he added.

Gen Malik said his heart pains to see Panchkula going the Delhi and Gurgaon way. “I took up the issue with the Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta as well. But then he just expressed helplessness,” he said.

One of the oldest citizens in Panchkula’s Sector-6, Captain (retd) Ramesh Sood said, “The violation is by the government I would say. They make the rules and then they also allow such violations. They can see what is happening all over Panchkula.”

Captain Sood shifted 34 years ago, in 1988. He was the President of the Residents welfare association Sector-6 for 15 years.