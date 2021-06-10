Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,100 crore in 16 districts

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore for 16 districts, with special focus on education, health, sports, strengthening road connectivity, water and power.

These include inauguration of various projects worth more than Rs 200 crore and laying the foundation stone of other projects costing around Rs 900 crore. Earlier, on March 21, projects worth Rs 1,411 crore were unveiled by the CM.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid virtually, during the state-level programme included— remodeling of augmentation canal with WJC Main Branch in Karnal district, construction of MCH block and service block in the campus of Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula widening and strengthening Naringarh Raipur Rani road in Panchkula, widening and strengthening of Kalanwali to Rori Road Sirsa, and construction of ITI Building, Pegan village, in Jind district.

The list of inaugurated projects included 33 KV Sub Station Jatton Gate in Karnal, 50 Bedded Hospital in Kalayat, Kaithal, Sports Complex Building, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat and new building of Government I.T.I. Faridabad in the campus of BTC building Sector-18A, Faridabad, Observation Home and Place of Safety in the premises of Kasturba Sewa Sadan in Faridabad, two-lane RoB at L/C No. 4-A on Hisar- Sadalpur Railway Line in Hisar.

Karnal – Rs 500 crore

Developmental projects costing more than Rs 500 crore were dedicated to the people of Karnal district. The list of inaugurated projects includes a 33 KV sub station at Jatton Gate and two mini sewer cleaning jetting machines for maintaining the sewerage system. Besides this, the CM laid the foundation stone of remodeling of augmentation canal with WJC Main Branch, 33 KV sub station each at Chakda and Bansa.

Panchkula – Rs 160 crore

The list of inaugurated projects includes the H L Bridge on Khartia Badisher to Bhoj Koti, Kalyan Bhawan, Sector-2, Panchkula. The CM also laid the foundation stones of three projects, which include, construction of MCH block and service block in the campus of Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula, construction of malaria office building in the campus of Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula, widening and strengthening of Naringarh Raipur Rani Road.

Sirsa – Rs 100 crore

The list of inaugurated projects includes a 33 KV sub station each at HUDA Sector, Kalanwali, Mamera road and Dabwali. CM also laid foundation stones of several projects, which include augmentation and renovation of water supply scheme by constructing two boosting stations and making FHT connection in Ding village. Providing functional household tap connection (FHTC) in Sakker Mandori, Tarkanwali and Makhosarani villages, upgradation of Chattergarh Patti to Nejadela Road, Subakhera to Kamal-Bhadra-Kurangawali Road, Bijuwali to Abubshahar via Munnawali, Ganga Road in Dabwali Block, DHS Road Sanwatkhera to SORD via Diwankhera, Khuian Malkana, Malikpur, Rampura Bishnoian, Jhuthikhera Dabwali Block and Kewal to Pucca Kamal (2) Kalanwali to Dadu in Odhan Block under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-lll (PMGSY) and lastly the work of widening and strengthening of Kalanwali to Rori Road.

Fatehabad – Rs. 80 crore

Inaugurated projects include GSSS Hassinga and Community Centre, Bhirdana village. Khattar laid foundation stones of various projects including upgradation of Sadhanwas to Punjab border via Meond Kalan, Jakhal Block, Haidarwala to Manghera via Dharsul, Zabtwala, Tohana Block, Ratia Babanpur Road to Gurusar via Lambha, Chimmo, Burj, Chando Kalan, Raipur Road, SH-21 to Kulrian village upto Punjab border via Kamana, Kawalgarh, Bara, Mehmra, Badalgarh, Babanpur Road, SH-21 to MDR-101 via Phull, Rattakhera, Lali, Jallopur, Dadupur, Hukmawali, Haroli Road, SH-21 to Bangram via Dhingsara, Khairati Khera, Manawali, Bhodia Khera Road, Bhuthan Kalan to Gorakhpur via Jhalnia, Khajuri Jatti, MP Rohi, Dhanger, Salamkhera, Dharniya, Chinder, Badopal, Khumaria Road, Rattateh to Dharsul via Mussa Khera Road, Block Jakhal, Jamalpur to Lehrian via Chander Kalan road, Block Tohana and Fatehabad to Rhodia Khera via Majra, Dhani Majra, Dhanger, Bighar Road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-lll (PMGSY). The projects also include widening and strengthening of Bhattu to SH-21 road via Sulikhera, Kirdhan, Seikhupur Daroli, Khabra Kalan, Gadli, Ramsara, Dhabi Khurd, Dhabi Kalan, Dehman to Mochiwali.