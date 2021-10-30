Khattar asks Good Governance Associates to help better Happiness Index

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said that Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates should work towards increasing the scale of Happiness Index in the state so that every citizen is happy and lives a prosperous life.

“Good parameters should be made in the state, which will bring happiness to all the people. The speed of implementation of the schemes of the government should increase at the grassroots level and their benefits should reach each and every person standing on the last rung. Schemes of employment and development should reach the doorstep of the beneficiaries and they should have complete information about these schemes. There should be an increase in the monthly income of every needy person. The next year would be celebrated as the year of good governance,” Khattar said while chairing a meeting of Good Governance Associates in Chandigarh.

Talking about the government’s portals and apps, Khattar said, “Gram Darshan Portal has been made for the development of every village. Through this, any person can make a demand related to the development of the village. Ward member, Sarpanch, Zilla Parishad member, MLA and MP will recommend their demand and their problem will be resolved. Online demand can be made on the portal regarding schools, colleges, health centres, construction of streets, Shivdham development scheme etc. Similarly, Jan Sahayak App has been created for online information and services of citizens. Volunteers would be prepared through the Samarpan App in the state.”

On the occasion, the chief minister also inaugurated “problem solving system” to improve the experience of e-office users and also released a book on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.