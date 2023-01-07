Haryana CM hits back, says ‘this govt is of portals, countless benefits’

Days after Congress leaders had slammed Haryana government on the issue of “slow and non-functional online portals” – a slew of which were launched by the BJP government after it assumed power – in Vidhan Sabha, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit back at the opposition stating that these portals had ensured easy access to governance for all citizens and ‘countless benefits’.

Speaking at a State level function in village Dhanwapur in Gurgaon, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 1882 crore, Khattar said, “Opposition leaders say that this is a ‘government of portals’ [ki ye portals ki sarkar hai].

I say, yes, this is a government of portals. If we start counting the benefits of these portals…they are so many, they cannot be counted… we have not only ensured easy access to governance for the citizens but also introduced paperless and faceless governance in Haryana.

Portals have brought in transparency, rooted out corruption, the system of ‘kharchi-parchi’ has finished, tasks take place on time, farmers can get MSP for their produce directly in their accounts through the portal and also information of compensation for crop loss if any, people can get ration card, pensions from the portal…”

Last week in the assembly, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said, “This government has a habit of opening portals. If portals alone can do everything, why do we need ministers? Why do we need the government? Let the portals do everything.”

Accusing the previous governments in the State of regionalism, Khattar on Friday said, “There should be no discrimination. Saara kaam Haryana ka ek saath hona chahiye. There have been governments in the past which gave importance to their specific regions…(pehle alag alag sarkaaren mehatv deti thii apne apne ilaakon ko, ki mera ilake ka kaam ho jaaye).”

Stating that the government has been successful in curbing corruption in the state, he said, “There was a time…when a former Prime Minister…I am talking of the time of Congress around 1990-91. He used to say ‘hum upar se 1 rupaiyaa bhejte hein, neeche aate aate 15 paisa reh jaate hein, 85 paisa gayab ho jaate hein’ [Out of the one rupee, only 15 paisa reaches the people.] I am not talking about politics, but there was a fault in the system which was noticed at the time.

We used to ask that your government is at the top and bottom, so where does this 85 paisa go? To stop this corruption, we have made such efforts that now if we send a rupee, then not even 99 paisa but the full one rupee reaches…, there are no leakages in the middle now.”

Khattar said that Haryana was a water deficit state and a large part of agricultural land remains deprived of irrigation due to water scarcity.

Referring to his recent meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on the Satluj-Yamuna link (SYL) canal in Delhi, Khattar said, “Punjab’s CM has said that they would not allow SYL to be built…despite the Supreme Court’s decision that SYL should be built. Now, if it is built, how it will be built, when it will be built and by whom? Only this topic is left…The Supreme Court had said to discuss mutually and reach a compromise. In the next hearing in the court, we will have to inform that Punjab is not ready [Punjab ke log taiyar nhi hai]….”

In the evening, Khattar chaired a meeting of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). In the meeting, a proposal for providing treated sewerage water for irrigation purposes by laying a pipeline from STP Behrampur to Nuh distributary was approved. The agenda for decongestion of traffic at Bakhtawar Chowk in anticipation of future increase of vehicular movement on this busy intersection was also put up in the meeting wherein a grade-separator along Subhash Marg has been planned at Bakhtawar Chowk.

The GMDA officials submitted that an integrated underpass-cum-metro structure may be preferred at the chowk due to its benefits over the flyover model and the proposal was approved by the Authority. The pilot project of the installation of floating solar power plant of 4 MW capacity at Chandu-Budhera water treatment plant area was also approved.